Vivera Supports Terrorist Attack Exercise for OC Law Enforcement and Fire Authority

Captain Christopher McDonald, Chief of Mission Viejo Police Department (left), and Paul Edalat, Chairman and CEO of Vivera (right)

Vivera proudly supported law enforcement agencies and firefighters for a complex, coordinated terrorist attack exercise.

Our local law enforcement and first responders do a wonderful job keeping our community safe.” — Paul Edalat

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, Vivera was proud to support local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and firefighters for a complex, coordinated terrorist attack exercise.

The Company welcomed five public safety agencies to use its Mission Viejo location as the operational center for the training: the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, the Orange County Fire Authority, Laguna Police Department, and Saddleback Police Department.

"Our local law enforcement and first responders do a wonderful job keeping our community safe,” said Paul Edalat, CEO and Chairman of Vivera. “Watching the coordinated and organized operation in action and seeing the dedication and effort put into successful training was a great experience. It was a pleasure hosting them for the day.”

Active shooter incidents increased 96.8 percent in the US from 2017 to 2021, according to the FBI's annual report on active shooter incidents. As active shooter occurrences occur more frequently, drills like the one organized Thursday have become increasingly important. The operational training events give local, state, and federal partners the opportunity to practice coordinating with each other, so they are better prepared to respond to a possible terrorist attack and other critical emergencies.

“I was involved in many similar complex training events during my 34 years of law enforcement, and I was amazed by the performance and overall operation of this day-long, full-scale exercise,” commented Charles S. Freeman, Director of Corporate Security for Vivera and Former Police Sergeant. “The collaborative efforts with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the Orange County Fire Authority, and other Orange County agencies at such a large scale were impressive. He continued, “Vivera was honored to represent the private sector in partnership with law enforcement and other members of the first responder community. The residents of Mission Viejo, as well as all of Orange County, can feel safe knowing that the first responding agencies of Orange County are well trained and prepared.”

In addition to providing the agencies with a building to debrief, Vivera donated U.S.A. made masks through its non-profit organization, Vivera Cares. Vivera looks forward to continuing its support of its local community in the future.

###

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH, a smart dose-controlled electronic medical device. The Company has also received a Notice of Allowance for its portable telemedicine station, MDZone. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, biosciences, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

For more information, please visit viverapharmaceuticals.com.