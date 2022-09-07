XTrend Speed, a guide for novice investors

Novice investors are unsure of which broker they should choose

With rapid development of online finance pervasive in our daily lives, online trading platforms available for individual investors have sprung up. These platforms have attracted a lot of individual investors due to low investment threshold. On the other hand, more and more people join individual investors to make their own lives a lot less stressful as the resurgence of pandemic occurs and the unemployment rate rises in the world.

However, for novice investors, how to choose the right broker?

Choose the right broker, because it offers a double bonus. To help investors select the right one, we have compared functions and services different brokers offer. Here is the table showing different functions and services.

*The above data is valid as of the date of writing.

By comparison, we know eToro, Plus500 and FxPro offers higher investment thresholds. Functions and services they offer are more suitable for investors experienced in investing. FBS offers low investment threshold but provides high VIP threshold. Trustpilot may be not suitable for novice investors because it has a low rating score.

However, XTrend Speed offers low threshold and have events featuring many bonuses.

Hence, novice investors should choose a suitable broker rather than a mainstream broker. Mainstream brokers offers such high investor thresholds as hefty deposit, and provides features and services suitable for people more experienced in investing. Novice investors may find it easier to suffer from loss if choosing mainstream brokers.

Find more features & services about XTrend Speed

For investors having no experience in investing

Novice investors should attach great importance to fundamental services such as fund security, service fees and customer service under condition that they have no experience in investing.

Fund security: Client funds are hosted by the third trust, are kept in major international banks and are fully segregated from XTrend Speed’s own fund, so as to ensure fund security.

Low trading costs: XTrend Speed offers low commissions (the minimum is $0.04) and low spreads. New clients can also enjoy many benefits. They can trade with zero commission within 7 days starting from their registration dates, which can make them get more profits with lower costs.

User-friendly platform: It is easy to trade on XTrend Speed which support 13 languages.

Starters School: Investors have access to the usage of the platform, encyclopedic knowledge about Forex and investment courses (from junior to senior).

Service&Support: Professional customer service members provide support online Q&A (a 24/7 service).

Investors have been trading for 1 year-2 years can use the following functions

Live stream: Many professional analysts make live analysis on the market trends of different symbols fundamentally and technically (10:00-16:00, from Monday to Friday, UTC time). They answer questions raised by clients for free.

Trading sentiment: Trading strategies and timely market alerts help you seize the opportunity to get profits.

Copy trading: Investors can know how master investors execute trades via the function. Of course, they can also use the function to post their own trade and allow other investors to copy it.

Upgrading of VIP services: zero commission (save up to $3000/month), VIP Exclusive Credit, SMS Alerts on Market, Birthday Gift, Priority Customer Service, Investment Report, Personal Manage and Identity Logo.

In addition, MT4 has been available on XTrend Speed since early 2022. Now you can get up to $1000 credit and trade with zero commission and low spread if opening an account on MT4 platform.

XTrend Speed wins 6 best broker awards in 2022

In 2022, XTrend Speed wins 6 best broker awards including Best Mobile Broker Award, Best Forex Copy Trading Platform and Best Forex Trading App. Therefore, there is no doubt that XTrend Speed is a professional broker. It has been available in more than 170 countries now, and supports investors trading more than 140 symbols covering Forex, commodity, index and stock. More than 10,000,000 people have signed up for an XTrend Speed account.

It is a recognition of achievements made by XTrend Speed as well as an encouragement for XTrend Speed to score greater achievements.

