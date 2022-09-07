Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice Named a National Law Journal 2022 Washington, D.C. Litigation Department of the Year

Firm's Appeals & Legal Issues Practice again named to National Law Journal Appellate Hot List

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) September 06, 2022

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice is named a National Law Journal 2022 Washington, D.C. Litigation Department of the Year and the firm's Appeals & Legal Issues Practice is named for the second consecutive year to the National Law Journal's Appellate Hot List.

The attorneys from the firm's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice and Appeals & Legal Issues Practice will be honored at an event at The Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C. Oct. 20. The annual award series highlights the top litigation and appellate work of the prior year.

Distinct in its geographic and subject matter breadth, depth, and diversity, Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice comprises more than 80 attorneys – including more than 60 former federal and state prosecutors, of which six were former U.S. Attorneys and 32 former Assistant U.S. Attorneys.

"We are honored to be recognized as a National Law Journal Washington, D.C. Litigation Practice of the Year. We have seen that the ability of our attorneys to handle complex government challenges and go to trial is particularly important to clients facing scrutiny on local, national and international levels," said Adam S. Hoffinger, Nathan J. Muyskens, and Jo Rickards, co-chairs of the firm's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice, in a joint statement. "We have deliberately built up our practice to include former high-ranking government officials and prosecutors as well as trial tested winning defense lawyers in locations across the country – not just in the biggest markets."

The firm's Appeals & Legal Issues attorneys are often sought in bet-the-company, bet-your-freedom, and bet-the-farm cases. Having created a nationwide market for subject matter and forum experience in appellate matters, since 2010 the practice's attorneys have secured more than 1,800 decisions from state and federal appellate courts. They also have secured more than 780 decisions from all 13 federal circuit courts (including the Federal Circuit).

"It is truly thrilling to once again receive this honor from The National Law Journal," said Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick, Elliot H. Scherker, and Dale Wainwright, co-chairs of Greenberg Traurig's national Appeals & Legal Issues Practice, in a joint statement. "With a laser focus on client service, our team of highly experienced attorneys brings the unique combination of subject matter knowledge, geographic reach, and forum experience in all major U.S. jurisdictions to virtually any case."

Both Greenberg Traurig practices were recognized for numerous litigation and appellate victories for prominent clients over the past year.

White Collar Defense & Special Investigations attorneys prevailed for UBS AG in a case that would preserve its ability to continue to operate as a Swiss bank in the United States, and successfully represented the Agricultural Bank of China in a high-profile action brought by Nike and Converse. For the former president and CFO of shopping center owner Brixmor Property Group (NYSE-BRX), they persuaded federal prosecutors to drop charges of accounting and securities fraud and the Securities and Exchange Commission to dismiss all charges in the related civil enforcement action.

A multi-office, multination Greenberg Traurig white collar team secured a rare win for Rafael Márquez, the most successful soccer player in Mexico's history, by succeeding in having him removed from the Office of Foreign Assets Control's list of Specially Designated Nationals, which blocked his assets outside the United States and placed in jeopardy his legendary career. Greenberg Traurig attorneys were also able to have Med Tech LLC cleared of all personal protection equipment fraud charges in connection with a seizure by the U.S. Secret Service.

Greenberg Traurig's Appeals & Legal Issues Practice was named to The National Law Journal's Appellate Hot List for its handling of exemplary appellate matters and an "impressive" overall appellate track record, according to the publication. The practice's attorneys prevailed for Telemundo in a complex, hotly contested, international copyright infringement case and successfully represented Academy, Ltd. d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors in connection with several lawsuits asserting violations of federal firearms laws and common law claims arising from a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. They also achieved a win for Blizzard Entertainment in a case that yielded a landmark holding in the area of online contracting.

For well-known New York City morning radio personality Larry McKelvey a/k/a Charlamagne Tha God, Greenberg Traurig attorneys triumphed in a high-profile defamation case, and their win for Monadnock Resources, LLC was a matter of first impression.

About Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice: Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice protects companies and individuals under government scrutiny. GT's creative defense lawyers in the US, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are at the forefront of white collar defense, with wide-ranging experience in structuring internal investigations, developing guidelines, implementing compliance programs, and addressing issues of voluntary disclosure. Their representations involve alleged securities and commodities fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) investigations and with the London team, UK Bribery Act violations, health care/pharmaceutical fraud, environmental crimes, money laundering, financial services fraud, public corruption/campaign finance, tax corruption, defense contracting, and bankruptcy fraud. In addition, the majority of GT's litigation shareholders and counsel have first-chair trial experience.

About Greenberg Traurig's Appeals & Legal Issues Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Appeals & Legal Issues Group has been involved in some of the most important and consequential cases of our time. In recent years, GT's appellate lawyers have played key roles in cases addressing general commercial law, federal and state constitutional law, environmental law, labor law, white collar criminal law, tax law, First Amendment law, real estate law, civil rights law, class action law, oil and gas law, power law, intellectual property and patent law, health care law, products liability and medical device law, voting rights and election law, insurance law, tax law, and administrative and regulatory law. The GT Appeals & Legal Issues Group's philosophy is to combine forum-knowledgeable lawyers who have a comprehensive understanding of their jurisdictions with colleagues who have a proven record of substantive excellence in the legal issues involved in our clients' appellate cases.

