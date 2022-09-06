The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MOLN, TSP and ABT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Molecular Partners AG MOLN

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Molecular Partners American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to certain documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 16, 2021; and/or (b) Molecular Partners securities between June 16, 2021, and April 26, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2022

Molecular Partners AG allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's product, ensovibep, was less effective at treating COVID-19 than defendants had led investors to believe; that (ii) accordingly, the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was reasonably likely to require an additional Phase 3 study of ensovibep before granting the drug Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"); (iii) waning global rates of COVID-19 significantly reduced the Company's chances of securing EUA for ensovibep; (iv) another of the Company's product candidates, MP0310, was less attractive to Molecular Partners' collaborator, Amgen, than defendants had led investors to believe; (v) accordingly, there was a significant likelihood that Amgen would return to global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners; (vi) as a result of all the foregoing, the clinical and commercial prospects of ensovibep and MP0310 were overstated; and (vii) as a result, documents issues in connection with the Company's initial public offer and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Learn about your recoverable losses in MOLN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/class-action-molecular-partners-ag-loss-submission-form?id=31393&from=1

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) that purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and August 1, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

The complaint alleges that during the class period TuSimple Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TuSimple's commitment to safety was significantly overstated and defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company's technology; (ii) TuSimple was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors; (iii) there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (iv) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company's autonomous driving technology more likely; (v) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in TSP: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tusimple-loss-submission-form?id=31393&from=1

Abbott Laboratories ABT

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Abbott common stock during the period from February 19, 2021, to June 8, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022



According to the filed complaint, defendants touted the strength of Abbott's infant formula brands and their contribution to the Company's sales and revenue growth, despite knowing that the facility that manufactured those products was in flagrant violations of United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") health, safety, and manufacturing regulations. The complaint further alleges that defendants willfully or recklessly concealed these violations from investors, even though the violations put Abbott's infant formula business in dire jeopardy and left the Company exposed to a risk of severe regulatory action, including the recall of its products and closure of the Sturgis facility. Indeed, according to the complaint, defendants received direct warnings, communications, FDA inspection reports, and consumer complaints identifying in detail the safety and regulatory violations that were rampant at the Sturgis facility.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ABT: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/abt-lawsuit-abbott-laboratories-loss-submission-form?id=31393&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com: