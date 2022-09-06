Verizon Response: Company takes extraordinary measures to save power in California

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is taking extraordinary steps to help prevent rolling blackouts in California as temperatures rise to extreme levels this week. The following actions will provide meaningful relief to reduce the impact on the state's power resources, while minimizing the risk to our customers and employees.

In a rare move, during today's Flex Alert from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. PT, Verizon will take six of its California mobile switching centers (switches) off commercial power and run those facilities on permanent backup generators, which are typically used only in case of network emergencies. Verizon engineers will be on site at each of the CA switch locations during the Flex Alert period to closely monitor and react as necessary in order to keep the network safe and reliable for customers and first responders.

Throughout the year, Verizon Wireless prepares comprehensive disaster recovery plans to test emergency generators and back-up batteries to keep the network online in the event of a power outage. By proactively running the switches on backup power during the Flex Alert period today, Verizon hopes to free up power resources so residents and businesses can stay connected to essential services.

In addition, through September 12, Verizon will be raising the temperature in all of its California retail stores statewide, reducing the total HVAC usage by one hour, and lowering shades.

You can also help reduce your power consumption by following these simple steps:

Delay doing dishes & laundry until after 9:00pm PT

Turn thermostats to 78

Unplug unused devices

Learn more: www.flexalert.org

The more power we all save, the less likely power outages are - as officials say the potential for them is real this week.

