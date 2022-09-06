Network Automation Market Size, Global Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Future Scope, Revenue and Outlook to 2027

IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 48.19 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027.

The latest research study “Network Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global network automation market reached a value of US$ 13.85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 48.19 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027.

Network automation represents the process of using software to automate the operating, managing, and testing of physical and virtual devices. It uses various solutions, including virtualization, managed services, network automation tools, etc. Network automation also applies programmable logic to manage network resources and services, which assist in maximizing the efficiency of the network. It aids in building reliable networks, managing manual tasks, gaining network visibility, enhancing operational speed, etc. As a result, network automation finds widespread applications across several industries, such as healthcare, information technology (IT), telecommunication, etc.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The industry is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Global Network Automation Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating adoption of smart connected devices is one of the primary factors driving the network automation market. Besides this, the process simplifies and scales up the network operations by reducing configuration errors, which is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating concerns about cloud security and the increasing demand for network automation across organizations to minimize the risk of data theft are also catalyzing the global market.

Moreover, continuous technological advancements, including the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve troubleshooting and identify inefficiencies and irregularities through real-time data monitoring, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In addition to this, the rising need for high-resolution and quality videos and the growing popularity of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the shifting consumer preferences toward remote working solutions are expected to bolster the network automation market in the coming years.

Network Automation Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 13.85 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 48.19 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 21.50% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Network Automation Tools



SD-WAN and Network



Virtualization



Internet-Based Networking

Services

Professional Service



Managed Service

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-size Enterprises

Breakup by Network Type:

Breakup by End Use Industry:

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Banking and Financial Services

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are AppViewX Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Netbrain Technologies Inc., Solarwinds Corporation and Vmware Inc.

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Network Automation Market Size, Global Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Future Scope, Revenue and Outlook to 2027