Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,305 in the last 365 days.

Network Automation Market Size, Global Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Future Scope, Revenue and Outlook to 2027

IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 48.19 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027.

The latest research study “Network Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global network automation market reached a value of US$ 13.85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 48.19 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027.

Network automation represents the process of using software to automate the operating, managing, and testing of physical and virtual devices. It uses various solutions, including virtualization, managed services, network automation tools, etc. Network automation also applies programmable logic to manage network resources and services, which assist in maximizing the efficiency of the network. It aids in building reliable networks, managing manual tasks, gaining network visibility, enhancing operational speed, etc. As a result, network automation finds widespread applications across several industries, such as healthcare, information technology (IT), telecommunication, etc.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The industry is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Download free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/network-automation-market/requestsample

Global Network Automation Market Trends and Drivers: 

The escalating adoption of smart connected devices is one of the primary factors driving the network automation market. Besides this, the process simplifies and scales up the network operations by reducing configuration errors, which is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating concerns about cloud security and the increasing demand for network automation across organizations to minimize the risk of data theft are also catalyzing the global market.

Moreover, continuous technological advancements, including the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve troubleshooting and identify inefficiencies and irregularities through real-time data monitoring, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In addition to this, the rising need for high-resolution and quality videos and the growing popularity of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the shifting consumer preferences toward remote working solutions are expected to bolster the network automation market in the coming years.

Network Automation Market Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Market size value in 2021

US$ 13.85 Billion

Market forecast in 2027

US$ 48.19 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 21.50% from 2022 to 2027

Base year for estimation

2021

Historical data

2016-2021

Forecast period

2022-2027

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Component:

  • Solution
    • Network Automation Tools
    • SD-WAN and Network
    • Virtualization
    • Internet-Based Networking
  • Services
    • Professional Service
    • Managed Service

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Breakup by Organization Size:

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small and Medium-size Enterprises

Breakup by Network Type:

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • IT and Telecom
  • Manufacturing
  • Energy and Utility
  • Banking and Financial Services
  • Education
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America: (United States, Canada)
  • Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
  • Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
  • Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa

 

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5221&flag=C

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are AppViewX Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Netbrain Technologies Inc., Solarwinds Corporation and Vmware Inc.

Browse More Latest Report of IMARC Group:

Global Virtual Router Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-router-market

Global Water Soluble Polymer Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-soluble-polymer-market

Global 5g In Defense Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/5g-in-defense-market

Global Functional Safety Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/functional-safety-market

Global Payment Security Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/payment-security-market

Global Water Cooler Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-cooler-market

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address:30 N Gould St Ste R
City: Sheridan
State: WY
Country: United States
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Network Automation Market Size, Global Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Future Scope, Revenue and Outlook to 2027

You just read:

Network Automation Market Size, Global Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Future Scope, Revenue and Outlook to 2027

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.