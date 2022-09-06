State Releases August 2022 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for August 2022 grew 4.7 percent compared to those for August 2021, from $962.2 million last year to $1.01 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 18.9 percent compared to August 2021, from $1.66 billion last year to $1.98 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 18.7 percent for the year, from $1.16 billion last year to $1.38 billion this year.

Increased 2.1 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 5.7 percent for the year from $510.7 million last year to $539.9 million this year.

Decreased 2.3 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 30.6 percent for the year, from $54.2 million last year to $70.8 million this year.

Increased 134.4 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 86.0 percent for the year, from $61.0 million last year to $113.4 million this year.

Increased 81.3 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 1.0 percent for the year, from $122.7 million last year to $123.9 million this year.

Increased 9.8 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.