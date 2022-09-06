Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,309 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 4, 2002, in the 500 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:39 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims and one adult female victim who sustained injuries. All three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###

You just read:

Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.