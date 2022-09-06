Homicide: 1000 Block of 51st Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, September 5, 2022, in the 1000 block of 51st Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:35 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to DC Fire and EMS Engine 27, located in the 4400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, conscious and breathing. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Further investigation revealed the incident occurred in the 1000 block of 51st Street, Northeast.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Terrell Felder, of no fixed address.

