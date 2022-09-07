Total Frac Solutions Delivers Premium Surface Technology
TFS Drives Operational and Environmental Value for US Shale Customers
Our focus at TFS is flawless execution from our service teams and equipment, along with novel commercial models that support the demands of today’s market environment.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Frac Solutions, Inc. (TFS) today announced the official launch of their surface rentals business.
— Jonathan Nixon, Managing Director, Total Frac Solutions
Primary product offerings focus on frac stacks and zipper manifolds that comprise a full bore 15K system. These systems support zipper frac and simulfrac operations in the target basins. TFS is the exclusive provider of the Magnum SP™ frac valve technology from Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM). Early field trials of this proprietary valve technology have proven the system’s durability and maintenance-free capabilities. Upon successful completion of field trials, the Company currently has commenced commercial operational with customers, and has equipment on six active frac locations in the Permian and DJ basins.
“US land frac applications require increasing efficiency in operations while maintaining a focus on ESG initiatives to deliver more comprehensive value to our customers,” commented Jonathan Nixon, Managing Director of TFS. “Our objective at TFS is to leverage our years of service experience and technology understanding to improve the reliability of equipment in the field, particularly for our frac customers. The focus is flawless execution from our service teams and equipment.” He continued, “We want to create opportunities for customers to engage in novel commercial models that support the demands of today’s market environment.”
The Company, which commenced technology field trials in May 2021, currently has service bases in Midland, Texas and Windsor, Colorado. These facilities offer deployment support for, and recertification and repair of our equipment.
TFS is currently focused on supporting customers in the Permian and DJ basins, with plans to expand into other basins that are focused on multistage completion operations.
About TFS
Total Frac Solutions Inc. (TFS) is a surface solutions provider for the completion segment of the upstream oil and gas sector. Our mission is to provide reliable, sustainable, cost-effective solutions for frac operations. We offer unique commercial models with maximum flexibility for our customers, along with unmatched premium valve technology and flow control expertise. We are strategically located with service bases in Houston, TX, Midland, TX and Windsor, CO. TFS is an affiliate of Worldwide Oilfield Machine.
