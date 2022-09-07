5 Days to Power Up Your Life

Are you ready to Power Up your life?

Embracing and embodying what's new for you after two years of pandemic uncertainty

Much has shifted in our world. Many are now questioning what kind of lives—and relationships—they want to have. With a sharpened perspective, they seem less willing to settle for what is comfortable.” — Christian de la Huerta

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has left countless people adrift. After working from home, or perhaps due to our collective eyes opening to the fragility of life, many are reticent to return to the office—or continue selling themselves out for the illusion of security a biweekly paycheck provides.

While some relationship bonds deepened, others did not survive the intensification of issues brought to the surface by forced confinement. In some cases, the fire got too hot and one or both partners chose to move on.

One thing seems certain. Much has shifted in our world and many are now questioning what kind of lives—and relationships—they want to have. With a sharpened perspective, many seem less willing to settle for what is merely comfortable.

To help people navigate tough choices in these times of uncertainty, transformational coach Christian de la Huerta is offering a free virtual experience: 5 Days to Power Up, from Sept 12 to 16, 2022.

“It’s an opportunity to discover what holds you back from living the life of your dreams,” says de la Huerta. “Participants will be able to uncover areas where they have been playing small or selling out on their power. They’ll be supported to identify patterns of self-sabotage in their relationships, and much more.”

With 30 years of experience, de la Huerta is a sought-after spiritual teacher and personal transformation coach empowering individuals and organizations to unlock their inner human potential. He has traveled the world offering inspiring and transformational retreats combining psychological and spiritual teachings with lasting and life-changing effects. An award-winning, critically acclaimed author, he has spoken at numerous universities and conferences and on the TEDx stage. His new book, Awakening the Soul of Power, was described by music icon Gloria Estefan as “a balm for the soul of anyone searching for truth and answers to life’s difficult questions.”

“However you look at it, taking part in this week-long adventure says that you are ready to embrace and embody what's new and next for you, and that's exciting!,” says de la Huerta, asking: “Are you ready to embrace and embody what's new and exciting for you after two years of uncertainty? Are you ready to Power Up your life?”

To sign up for the 5-Days to Power Up: https://soulfulpower.clickfunnels.com/optin-power-up-sept2022-press

More information about de la Huerta’s work may be found at www.SoulfulPower.com.