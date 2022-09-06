Submit Release
09/03/22 – SHARK WARNING SIGNS UP AT PĀʻIA BAY MAUI

DAVID Y. IGE
GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release:  September 3, 2022

SHARK WARNING SIGNS UP AT PĀʻIA BAY MAUI

(HONOLULU) – An apparent shark incident, this afternoon, at Pāʻia Bay on Maui’s north shore had prompted shark warning signs to go up from Baldwin Beach to Taveres Bay.

A woman was transported to the hospital and is being treated for what is described as a “serious bite.” Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) have responded.

Personnel from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) and Maui Ocean Safety Officers have put up signs warning people to stay out of the water, one mile on either side of the bay, fronting the basketball courts. The incident happened in front of the courts at Pāʻia Beach Park.

No further details are available at this time. For additional information on standard shark incident response protocols, please view this video: https://vimeo.com/504929358.

Shark warning signs will remain up and people are asked to stay out of the water until a further assessment and all-clear is issued after 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

# # #

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

09/03/22 – SHARK WARNING SIGNS UP AT PĀʻIA BAY MAUI

