Lourdes, Black and Woman Owned Introduces a New Line of High-Potency Full-Spectrum CBD Products

Lourdes offers organic full spectrum high potency CBD products.

CBD company, Lourdes, releases a range of high-potency organic CBD extract products in its quest to provide organic self-care and therapeutic wellness.

We are here to lend a hand in healing by providing superior products based on science and function” — Liz Pace

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD company, Lourdes, releases a range of high-potency organic CBD extract products in its quest to provide organic self-care and therapeutic wellness that helps people live healthier and happier lives. With a strong commitment to quality at every stage of processing, Lourdes sources the finest organic hemp plants and uses eco-friendly methods of extraction to create unattained levels of natural purity for its customers.

Its newly released range of products is made from carefully selected, ethically cultivated and organically-grown US hemp-derived CBD. All extracts are produced sustainably and are subjected to rigorous lab tests that guarantee the very best quality of high-potency, full-spectrum hemp-based care.

Lourdes is committed to providing customers with the full health benefits found in all the cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN, and less than 0.3% of THC, which is the legal limit of THC in hemp. As such, its ingestible products do not induce feelings of ‘being high’, rather they stimulate the entourage effect, a situation where cannabinoids combine to lower anxiety, treat pain and provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

“We are here to lend a hand in healing by providing superior products based on science and function.”

Lourdes has developed a range of products to support every body type every day. Its online store currently offers three hemp-based products, available as a CBD Tincture, CBD Gummies, and a CBD Balm.

Lourdes’ CBD Products Available for Purchase:

• 4000mg CBD + 2000mg CBG Full Spectrum Mind Body Blend Tincture

• 25mg CBD + 15mg CBN Good Night Gummies

• 1250mg CBD Harmony Body Balm

All products are full spectrum, having over 113 cannabinoids, less than 0.3% of THC, are vegan-friendly and very affordable. Customers also have the choice to purchase the CBD travel pack, which combines vials of Mind Body Blend, Good Night Gummies, and Harmony Body Balm for a fraction of the price.

What’s more, Lourdes provides a loyalty program that provides numerous perks and incentives to brand subscribers. By subscribing to Lourdes’ products, every loyalty member can enjoy a 20% discount on every purchase, early access to upcoming products, special 30 or 60 day delivery options, free samples, and other surprises.

To become a Lourdes Loyalty member, subscribe to the membership program.

About Lourdes

Liz Pace, a black female entrepreneur founded Lourdes after she discovered a lack of high-quality CBD products on the market. Driven by a desire to help people live better, Lourdes is on a mission to deliver superior, high-potency full spectrum CBD products with simple ingredients that provide customers with therapeutic care and a profound connection to nature.

For more information regarding products available, visit our website.

Media Contact

Company Name: Lourdes

Contact Name: Liz Pace

Phone: (888) 811-1376

Email: hello@lourdescbd.com

Country: United States

Website: https://lourdescbd.com/