EmsanaRx Announces Strategic Partnership with Levrx to Combat Rising Costs of Prescriptions

EmsanaRx, PBC logo Levrx

Bringing innovative technology to the health care experience, one prescription at a time.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Levrx, which is dedicated to bringing innovative software to health care consumers, and EmsanaRx, PBC, the only pharmacy benefit manager built by employers, for employers, announced their partnership today. This partnership aligns providers, patients, pharmacies and EmsanaRx clients on a digital platform that simplifies the prescription process and ensures affordability.

“In response to growing frustrations from employers over the rising cost of prescription drugs and archaic technology solutions, we see our partnership with Levrx as an opportunity for clients to make patient care simple and convenient,” said Steve Michurski, co-founder and COO of EmsanaRx.

The U.S. spends more per capita on medications than anywhere else in the world. For Americans to stay healthy, informed and reduce the costs of their medication, advanced technology is necessary. EmsanaRx is committed to delivering a transparent, easy-to-use pharmacy benefit experience to its members, which is why they have partnered with Levrx to deliver the state-of-the-art EmsanaRx Pulse Member Portal and App. This platform delivers reliable real-time information and keeps a pulse on improving quality and patient satisfaction to EmsanaRx clients and the member lives they serve.

“Most of us assume our provider knows what a drug will cost, however, 77% of doctors cannot accurately advise on patients’ out-of-pocket costs. This puts the burden on patients to search for drug costs and cheaper alternatives. Through our partnership, EmsanaRx members will better understand their insurance and take control of their costs from the palm of their hand,” said Vikram Agrawal, President & CEO at Levrx.

“Our goal is to eliminate the guesswork and make the prescription process as affordable and direct as possible,” added Vikash Agrawal, Executive Chairman at Levrx.

EmsanaRx is on a mission to bring clarity, integrity and trust to pharmacy benefit management. With highly-sophisticated products like the EmsanaRx Pulse Member Portal and App, clients now have access to a trusted platform that empowers their members to be engaged consumers – lowering Rx costs, optimizing formulary adherence and expanding clinical programs in order to improve Americans’ health outcomes.

“Our partnership with Levrx is further validation of our mission to disrupt the traditional pharmacy benefits model and help employers gain more control over their prescription drug costs. Self-funded employer clients are thrilled to finally have innovative and digital options,” said Greg Baker, co-founder and CEO of EmsanaRx. “Through this partnership, EmsanaRx remains true to our mission and vision, and extends the reach of flexible technology to employers.”

Unlike other solutions, Levrx delivers plan-specific and real-time prescription insights. This is far superior to general or national information other solutions utilize because Levrx accounts for the patient-specific formulary, accumulator and pricing. Levrx also engages physician groups and members directly, giving health care consumers the information needed at the point of care to keep costs low, avoid prescription rewrites and prevent non-adherence based on cost.

About Levrx

Levrx is an innovative software company that uses technology to transform the healthcare experience, one prescription at a time. Levrx aligns providers, patients, pharmacies, and payers on one digital platform to simplify prescribing and ensure affordability. Learn more at levrx.com.

About EmsanaRx

EmsanaRx is a pharmacy benefit manager that partners with large, self-funded employers to deliver patient-centric pharmacy benefits with a mission to improve health care outcomes by bringing clarity, integrity and trust to pharmacy benefit management. EmsanaRx is part of the Emsana Health group of companies, which is majority owned by the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a non-profit coalition of nearly 40 large, private employers and public health care purchasers committed to transforming health care nationwide. Learn more at www.emsanaRx.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/emsanaRx.

