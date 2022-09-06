Boscola Announces $2,612,200 in State Funding to Aid Conservation and Recreation Projects in the Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem – September 6, 2022 – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has awarded a total of $2,612,200 in Recreation and Conservation grants through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) to aid local projects throughout the Lehigh Valley.

“The Lehigh Valley’s quality of life is made better through investments in our parks and the preservation of open space. Through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, the Commonwealth partners with local governments and non-profits to improve parks and preserve open space that benefits our residents and visitors to the Lehigh Valley,” Boscola said. “The Lehigh Valley is blessed with wonderful community parks and natural spaces. This state investment will assist in the further development of our local parks and preservation of natural spaces.”

The following projects were approved for funding:

Bethlehem City, $105,000, Rehabilitation of Fairview Park, Bethlehem City, Lehigh County. Work to include construction of multi-purpose court; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements;

Emmaus Borough, $318,400, Rehabilitation of Lions Community Field, Emmaus Borough, Lehigh County. Work to include renovation of baseball field; construction of internal loop trail; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements;

Whitehall Township, $22,000, Prepare a feasibility study for developing a recreation center in Whitehall Township;

Bethlehem City, $441,000, Development of the Monocacy Way Trail in Bethlehem City, Lehigh and Northampton counties. Work to include construction of approximately 1.48 miles of trail from Schoenersville Road to the D&L Trail, trailhead, stormwater management measures and intersection improvements; ADA access, landscaping, project sign, and other related site improvements;

Whitehall Township, $36,800, Prepare an update to the Comprehensive Recreation, Park, and Open Space Plan for Whitehall Township;

Easton City, $115,000, Further development of Vanderveer Park, Easton City, Northampton County. Work to include construction of internal loop trail; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements;

Northampton County, $300,000, Development of Gall Farm Preserve, Plainfield Township, Northampton County. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways, parking area and stormwater management measures; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements;

Northampton County, $654,000, Development of the Two Rivers Trail in Bushkill and Plainfield townships, Northampton County. Work to include construction of approximately 1.2 miles of trail from Henry Road in Bushkill Township to State Route 191 in Plainfield Township, two trailheads and two at-grade road crossings; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements;

Upper Mount Bethel Township, $25,000, Prepare a trail study for the development of approximately 5.5 miles of the Northern Tier Trail in Upper Mount Bethel Township and Portland Borough, Northampton County from Minsi Lake Park in Upper Mount Bethel Township to the Delaware River in Portland Borough;

Wildlands Conservancy, Inc., $140,000, Restoration of 2 miles of the Bushkill Creek, Easton City, Northampton County. Work to include dam removal; streambank stabilization; installation of in-stream habitat structures, riparian forest buffer; landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements; and,

Wildlands Conservancy, Inc., $120,000, Restoration of 900 feet of Fry’s Run in Williams Township, Northampton County. Work to include streambank stabilization; installation of in-stream habitat structures, riparian forest buffer; landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

The C2P2 program is administered by DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation to provide financial and technical assistance to local governments, rail and trail organizations, land trusts and other non-profits for park, recreation, conservation and greenway projects. The Recreation and Conservation grant program is funded with a variety of state and federal funding sources including, the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund (Key 93) which includes Key-Community and Key-Land Trust; the Environmental Stewardship Fund (ESF).

