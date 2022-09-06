Submit Release
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 13, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 13, 2022.

Robinhood Co-Founder and CEO Vlad Tenev is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:15 AM ET / 8:15 AM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the "Events" section of the company's investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to understand educational content.

Robinhood also intends to use the "Overview" tab of its Investor Relations website and its blog, Under the Hood, as means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). The Overview page can be accessed at investors.robinhood.com/overview and Under the Hood can be accessed at blog.robinhood.com and investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@robinhood.com

Media

press@robinhood.com


