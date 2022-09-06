GitLab to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Submit Release
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., GTLB, The One DevOps Platform, today announced that Brian Robins, GitLab's Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 in Nashville, TN. The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:30pm Central Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1566665&tp_key=2ecc770b78

Links to the webcast and a replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website at: https://ir.gitlab.com/news-events/events

About GitLab Inc.

GitLab is The One DevOps platform for software innovation. As The One DevOps Platform, GitLab provides one interface, one data store, one permissions model, one value stream, one set of reports, one spot to secure your code, one location to deploy to any cloud, and one place for everyone to contribute. The platform is the only true cloud-agnostic end-to-end DevOps platform that brings together all DevOps capabilities in one place.

