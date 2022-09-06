McKinney-Vento Liaison Annual Training

You can receive your 22-23 McKinney-Vento certificate from the Maine Department of Education (DOE) by participating in a Zoom training session with Amelia Lyons amelia.lyons@maine.gov

Sessions are open to M-V Liaisons and any interested staff. See below for schedule! Choose the session time that is convenient for you. These will be the same session repeated, with lots of time for dialogue, breakout rooms, and resource sharing:

Location Date Time Zoom: Register here Wednesday, September 14 10am-12pm Zoom: Register here Thursday, September 29 9am-11am Zoom: Register here Tuesday, October 18 10am-12pm Zoom: Register here Wednesday, October 26 12pm-2pm