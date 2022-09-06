McKinney-Vento Liaison Annual Training

You can receive your 22-23 McKinney-Vento certificate from the Maine Department of Education (DOE) by participating in a Zoom training session with Amelia Lyons amelia.lyons@maine.gov
Sessions are open to M-V Liaisons and any interested staff. See below for schedule! Choose the session time that is convenient for you. These will be the same session repeated, with lots of time for dialogue, breakout rooms, and resource sharing:
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Zoom: Register here
|Wednesday, September 14
|10am-12pm
|Zoom: Register here
|Thursday, September 29
|9am-11am
|Zoom: Register here
|Tuesday, October 18
|10am-12pm
|Zoom: Register here
|Wednesday, October 26
|12pm-2pm