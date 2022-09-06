Submit Release
Part Numbering Mayhem

White Paper for Manufacturers, Industrial Distributors, and Construction Fabricators by Dr. Peter Green

The changes in our supply chains have turned many of our prior practices in manufacturing, distribution and construction on their head.”
— Dr. Peter Green

MILLBURY, MA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you are a manufacturer, an industrial distributor, or a fabricator in the building trades, part numbers play a critical role in everything you buy, make, and deliver.

It used to be easy. You always purchased Widgets from Widget Co and so you used their part numbers for different types and sizes of widgets.

This same part number appeared on receiving documents, bills of materials, quotes, and orders from your customers. It also appeared as the corresponding Item Master Part Number in your ERP or accounting system.

Everyone knew that a WD30BL was a 3" Black Widget.

Then along came the pandemic, wars, and supply chain shortages. Now you have to purchase equivalent parts from multiple suppliers, some of which are identical and some not.

In this white paper, Dr. Green first gives a brief overview of the mayhem caused by the need to purchase parts with many different part numbers. Then he explores how to avoid these problems with proper procedures.

To learn more about this, please read the whitepaper "Part Numbering Mayhem" by Dr. Peter Green. This can be downloaded as a PDF from the White Papers link at the bottom of www.KnarrTek.com.

This white paper was written by Dr. Peter Green, who serves as the Technical Director of
KnarrTek Inc. Dr Green obtained his BSC (Hons) in Electrical Engineering and his Ph.D.
Degrees in Electronics and Computer Science from Leeds University in England. Subsequently
Dr. Green was a senior member of technical staff at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a
Professor of Computer Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Dr Green is a Systems Architect who is an expert in using real-time artificial intelligence
methods to implement real-time Inventory Tracking and Operations Management systems for
Industrial Organizations. He has led the implementation of over 100 such systems over the past
decade. Dr Green also led the team which developed the BellHawk job and materials tracking
software and MilramX intelligent information integration software platform.

Peter Green
KnarrTek Inc.
+1 508-277-3353
pgreen@knarrtek.com
Overview of KnarrTek Materials Tracking and Decision Support Software

You just read:

