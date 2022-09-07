Intelligent Memory appoints Sales Leader to Drive Growth in America
John West will focus on building a network of distributors and representative firms for the of industrial-grade memory products of Intelligent Memory.
We strive for true partnerships with distributors and customers. John knows the challenges industrial customers are facing and the sweet spots where our solutions hit the nerve of the market”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STAGES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory products, announced today that it has appointed John West as Director of Sales to drive its presence in the Americas. With his strong background in electronic distribution, John West will focus on building a network of distributors and representative firms in the region.
— David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory
Intelligent Memory has one of the most comprehensive industry-focused memory portfolios in the market offering DRAM components from SRAM to DDR4 ICs, including DRAM modules in various configurations, as well as a broad range of customizable NAND Flash solutions.
“We believe that true partnerships with distributors and customers deliver the best results,” explained David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory. “Having worked with John in the past when he sold Intelligent Memory products on the distribution side, we are convinced that his character and capability are a perfect match for IM and will allow us to build and maintain strong partnerships in the Americas. John knows how we work, but also the challenges industrial customers are facing and the sweet spots where our solutions hit the nerve of the market. We are excited to have him join our team.”
John joins Intelligent Memory from Rochester Electronics. Previous experiences include Sales Manager and Representative roles with MEMPHIS Electronic and NEP Electronics where he built a strong technical knowledge. His understanding of customer needs and sales cycles contributed significantly to the growth of the companies for which he worked. He has a business administration degree and lives in the greater Chicago area.
About Intelligent Memory:
Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products for industrial applications like SATA or PCIe SSDs, SD & microSD cards, CF cards, USB sticks and eMMC. All solutions of Intelligent Memory have been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability.
Ortrud Wenzel
Intelligent Memory
email us here