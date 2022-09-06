Governor signs emergency declaration for Village of Cuba due to water system damage

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced that she has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Sandoval County due to damage to the Village of Cuba’s water system infrastructure, making funding available to supplement the water supply to the affected community.

The Village of Cuba is faced with aging water infrastructure and is already in the design phase for a nearly $5 million project to upgrade and improve the village’s drinking water system.

The executive order provides $400,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assist the county with emergency measures, specifically for temporarily providing supplementary drinking water to the community.

“The Village of Cuba is grateful to Gov. Lujan Grisham for this emergency declaration made necessary by the significant damage to our water utility infrastructure,” said Mayor Denny Herrera. “Village of Cuba residents, business owners, and surrounding communities depend on this natural resource. We thank the governor for making funding available to deliver water to our community.”

The emergency declaration can be found here.