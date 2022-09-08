Baltimore Zionist District Announces the Appointment of Four New Board Members
The organization also announced its officers for 2022-2023.
BZD has done a great job of recruiting board members with a passion for promoting ties with Israel. Eric, Vered, Jaime, and Fern have the necessary skills and experience to help drive our growth.”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltimore Zionist District (“BZD”) announced today the appointment of four new members to the Board of Directors. This brings the number of board members to thirteen. The four new additions to the Board are Eric Rubin, Vered Mei-Tal, Jaime Davidov, and Fern Babkes.
"Caren Leven, BZD’s Executive Director, and team have done an amazing job of recruiting board members with a passion for promoting ties with Israel,” said Heather Michaelson, a member of the Board and BZD’s incoming President. She added, “our board continues to be composed of equal parts Israeli-born advocates and American-born Israelis-at-heart which speaks to the mission of BZD. Eric, Vered, Jaime, and Fern each bring to the table the necessary skills and experience for the exponential growth we have planned in 2023."
Eric Rubin is an experienced nonprofit and financial services executive. He is currently the President and CEO of Uncommon Charitable Impact, a 501(c)(3) donor advised fund; the Executive Director of Together Vouch For Each Other U.S., an Arab-Israeli nonprofit organization; the Executive Director of Project Max which is a partnership between the Maccabi World Union and Sighteer, that is creating a community that cares about sports, fighting intolerance, equal opportunities, and the Jewish Sport story; and the President and Chairman of the Board of P3 Israel, a Texas based non-profit making people-to-people and community-to-community connections between the U.S. and Israel.
Vered Mei-Tal was born in Israel and moved to America 33 years ago together with her husband, Dror and have three children. Vered worked at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School for 30 years as a Hebrew teacher and in addition to the BZD, is involved with Friends of the Israel Defense Forces and Center for Jewish Education.
Fern Babkes is a retired College Professor and Chair of the Language Department of Notre Dame of Maryland University. She serves as an Advisory Board Member of the Alliance for Israel, is an Alumna of Honest Reporting’s 2018 advocacy mission in Israel, a member of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, and is a pro-Israel social media influencer.
Jaime Davidov was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. She lives in Pikesville with her husband and their three daughters. Jaime has many years of experience as an administrator in HR and currently works for the state of MD. She sends her children to Jewish preschools and Jewish Day Schools. Jaime visited Israel for the first time just before Covid, where her deep love and connection to the Jewish state grew. She knew she would do anything to keep that connection strong and would love to return soon. Jaime sees the value and importance of the cause and mission of the Baltimore Zionist District and is very excited to continue her work with the organization as a Board Member.
In addition to the new slate of Board Members, the organization announced its Executive Leadership team. Heather Michaelson has been appointed the President; Huppit Bartov Miller, Vice President; and Samara Sisserman will serve as Secretary and Treasurer. Caren Leven will continue to serve as BZD’s Executive Director.
Caren Leven, BZD’s Executive Director stressed the importance of the previous leadership of the organization while welcoming the new team. “During Bob Lowy's tenure as president, we have seen enormous growth in our membership and engagement at the BZD. Without Mr. Lowy's wise counsel and patient advice, the BZD would not be where it is today. Bob has tirelessly given his time and resources, and it is his behind-the-scenes work that we are most thankful for. The BZD staff and Board look forward to our continued success with all that Mr. Lowy has dedicated to the organization.”
About Baltimore Zionist District
Baltimore Zionist District (“BZD”), as its name suggests, is a Zionist organization that connects its community to Israel. BZD uses its direct Israeli connections as a home base for the creation of cultural and political programs and educational activities which deal with all aspects of Zionism and modern Israeli life. BZD’s mission is to foster knowledge and understanding of the State of Israel, to facilitate dialogue, to raise awareness, to advocate for a secure future for Israel and nurture the bonds between our local community and Israel.
