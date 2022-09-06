PCI Vendor Aims to Make Compliance Management Suck Less at Annual Conference

Managing compliance sucks, and TCT was born from our own frustrating experience of trying to manage compliance. It’s our mission to make it suck less.” — Adam Goslin, TCT Founder

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The website for Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) says that its mission is to make compliance management suck less. Founder Adam Goslin is bringing that mission to the annual PCI DSS conference in Toronto.

The 2022 North America Community Meeting is an annual three-day event for professionals in the payments industry. Running September 13-15, the conference will bring together payment card security experts, Assessors, Merchants, ISOs and other interested parties from all over the world to discuss everything from e-commerce to preventing data breaches.

This year’s event is the first in-person PCI conference since the COVID outbreak. It’s also the first conference since the recent major release of PCI DSS version 4.0. As one might expect, anticipation is running high among conference-goers and vendors.

“We’re tremendously excited to be at the PCI conference in person again, to regroup with folks we know in the PCI world, and to meet new people who are struggling to manage compliance effectively,” TCT Founder Adam Goslin said. “Managing compliance sucks, and TCT was born from our own frustrating experience of trying to manage compliance. It’s our mission to make it suck less.”

Goslin said that TCT intends to do more than push a product at the conference. While the compliance management company will have a booth on the exhibit floor, TCT will also provide several opportunities for attendees to gain more value from the conference.

TCT will lead one of the selected Tech Exchange Demonstrations on Wednesday afternoon. The demos are walkthroughs of innovative technologies related to PCI compliance and cybersecurity. After the Tech Exchange Demonstration, TCT will co-sponsor two networking mixer events for conference attendees.

Visitors to the TCT booth will also find a wealth of information about TCT’s compliance management solution, TCT Portal. Besides face-to-face conversations, TCT will offer demos of the product and a library of resources to help equip compliance professionals in their roles.

“We believe the value of a conference goes far beyond the informational sessions,” Goslin said. “There’s no substitute for the conversations that occur during these events, whether it’s networking, talking one-on-one with vendors, or discovering new solutions to age-old problems.”

The 2022 North America Community Meeting is operated by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), a global forum that brings together payments industry stakeholders to develop and drive adoption of data security standards and resources for safe payments worldwide.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and CMMC.

Learn more at https://GetTCT.com and follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/total-compliance-tracking-llc/) and Twitter @GetTCT.