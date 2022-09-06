IG WORLD MAGAZINE, INSTITUTE FOR IG, ILTA, AND HYLAND LAUNCH GLOBAL INFORMATION GOVERNANCE SURVEY

The Global IG Survey report will be released on September 30 InfoGov World 2022 is Sept 27-30

"Last year's survey report provided valuable insights for IG practitioners managing or launching IG programs," stated Robert Smallwood, CEO of IG World magazine.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IG World magazine has partnered with the Institute for Information Governance, International Legal Technology Association (ILTA), and software provider Hyland, on the 2nd Annual Global Information Governance (IG) Survey 2022-23.

The survey is open to all practitioners and providers in IG and its major facets, including professionals in Privacy & Data Protection, Information Security & Risk, Data Governance, eDiscovery, and Records Management. Also, CIOs, CDOs, CFOs, CPOs, and CISOs. It may be taken here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/IGGLOBAL2022

The report from last year’s survey is available at: https://igsurvey.infogovworld.com/ “Last year’s survey report provided valuable insights for IG practitioners managing or launching IG programs,” stated Robert Smallwood, CEO of IG World magazine. “And this year we have those benchmark results to compare to, so we can measure trends and progress.”

The Global IG Survey 2022-23 will include comparisons to last year’s results, covering:

1) 10 Key Messages

2) IG Program Facets and Assessment

3) IG Steering Committees & Executive Sponsors

4) The Shape of IG Programs

5) Launching IG Projects & Programs

6) IG Program Project Completions & Intentions

7) IG Drivers & Threats

8) IG Program Improvement, Growth & Opportunity

The survey report will be released at the Second Annual InfoGov World Conference & Expo on September 29-30, 2022. The event begins with two days of training classes, then expands to two days of conference sessions, ending with a Career Fair on Friday afternoon.

To register to attend or to learn more about InfoGov World 2022 visit https://infogovworldconference.com/.

About InfoGov World

InfoGov World is a world-class conference featuring experts in privacy, data protection, cyber, e-discovery, data governance and change management. The 2022 conference will be held in a 3D virtual environment where attendees can immerse themselves in a learning, networking and certification environment throughout the trans-Atlantic two-day conference. The conference will also have a virtual expo show floor and career fair.

