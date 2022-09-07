Hushly Partners with GTM Partners on Data-Driven Data-Driven Comprehensive Guide to Go-To-Market
The first-of-its-kind guide introduces an 8-pillar GTM Operating System to help companies identify and map efficient growth opportunities.
Companies aren’t looking for point product solutions or something that solves a single business problem. They are looking for use-case-driven tech that can integrate into their overall GTM plays.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hushly, the B2B marketing platform for b2b buyer experience and conversions partners with go-to-market analyst firm GTM Partners, on the first data-driven Comprehensive Guide to Go-To-Market.
— Sangram Vajre, co-founder and CEO of GTM Partners
The report is the first of its kind and includes data and insights provided by G2.
“GTM is evolving at a rapid pace. There is increased confusion on which technologies offer relevant, unique value and where that technology fits into the GTM process. Hushly wants to ensure that we provide clarity and thought leadership for our customers,” says Geoff Rego, Co-Founder, and CEO of Hushly. “The Comprehensive Guide to GTM together with the 8-pillar GTM Operating System and GTM Technology Cloud provides just that.
The Comprehensive Guide to Go-To-Market deep dives into:
● The current state of GTM
● The evolution of Marketing and Sales functions and their role in GTM
● A unifying definition for GTM and the roles and responsibilities of CEO, CMO, CROs, and more
● An 8-pillar GTM Operating System that helps companies approach GTM more holistically
● A use-case-based GTM Technology Cloud that helps organizations identify the right tech to support their GTM process
● Key trends that are driving the GTM Technology Landscape, in partnership with G2
“This evolution of GTM is creating a new world order in the B2B tech space,” says Sangram Vajre, co-founder and CEO of GTM Partners. “Companies aren’t looking for point product solutions or something that solves a single business problem. They are looking for use-case-driven technologies that can integrate into their overall GTM plays. We need technology innovators like Hushly to enable companies to build strong GTM teams to achieve efficient growth.”
In a move to educate the industry on go-to-market, the GTM guide is available for download free of charge. With this new partnership, Hushly is looking to provide further clarity for b2b sales and marketing executives about what it takes to organize and execute on a great go-to-market. Technology continues to disrupt but at the same time it can be a huge differentiator for scale and efficient growth.
About Hushly
Hushly is the first all-in-one marketing platform for b2b marketers. With Hushly, b2b marketers gain efficiencies, productivity, and scale while offering rich - personalized – and connected digital experiences to their customers. The Hushly Buyer Experience and Conversion platform takes critical products that need to work together as a solution and brings them under a single platform. From one connected digital platform, Hushly gives companies the capability to deliver personalized experiences, bespoke content, and better engagement with buyers on their website. So, buyers get a connected digital experience, dynamic personalized content, and better educated, faster. While marketers see a holistic view of visitor and account activities across their digital properties which leads to better buyer intelligence for increased sales opportunities and accelerated deal velocity.
About GTM Partners
Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Atlanta, GTM Partners is the brainchild of B2B go-to-market industry experts Sangram Vajre, industry expert Bryan Brown and Judd Borakave. The firm was created to help GTM professionals and solutions vendors achieve efficient growth by transforming their GTM strategy and process. To understand their offerings for GTM vendors and members, please visit https://gtmpartners.com/.
