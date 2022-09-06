Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Jackets (LGT-188)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory to keep your jacket dry and clean during rain and other inclement weather," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the PLASTIC JACKET PROTECTION COVER. My design would offer a protective shield to safeguard your outerwear."

The invention protects a jacket from inclement weather, dirt, etc. In doing so, it helps to prevent jacket damage due to rain, snow, sleet, etc. It also ensures that the jacket remains dry and clean. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and waterproof design that is easy to position and wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-188, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

