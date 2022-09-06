FreeWheel Appoints Soo Jin Oh as its First Chief Strategy Officer

Oh will be responsible for defining FreeWheel's priorities and managing the company's strategy and key initiatives globally as it expands services to support the growing complexities of the media landscape.

Today, FreeWheel announced that it has named Soo Jin Oh as Chief Strategy Officer, a new role developed for the company. Oh will work closely with FreeWheel leadership to develop strategic plans in support of achieving the company's long-term vision, enhance business operations and establish strong relationships within the advertising landscape. She will be based in New York and report to Mark McKee, General Manager of FreeWheel.

TV advertising continues to transform at a rapid pace and as such, FreeWheel designed the new role of the chief strategy officer to define and lead the company's strategic priorities across the globe, as it focuses on connecting the industry, in addition to enabling TV advertising's addressable future, to foster simplicity, efficiency and scale across today and tomorrow's complex TV marketplace.

"Soo Jin is renowned for building strong teams, spearheading media, data, revenue and technology strategies; and executing with measurable and impactful results to the business," said Mark McKee, General Manager, FreeWheel. "Her sharp mind, strong relationships and creative and strategic approaches, as well as her commitment to employee development, will be incredibly valuable to us. We look forward to working with her as FreeWheel continues to connect buyers and sellers within the new TV ecosystem and provide global technology solutions so both sides can achieve better results with ease, control and security."

With more than 15 years of experience in media and digital leading strategy, product and operations efforts, Oh has worked alongside leading industry companies. She joins FreeWheel from Gamut, where she rose from vice president, client strategy & solutions to president in five years. Prior to Gamut, Oh served as a senior leader in data business and ad operations at Magnetic, IDG TechNetwork and DogTime Media, Inc. (now Evolve Media), amongst other roles, beginning her career as an account manager at Google.

A key player in the advertising industry, Oh was recently named one of Cynopsis Media's Top Women in Media as an Ad Tech Innovator and while at Gamut, the company was awarded Best TV Ad Tech Innovation at the 2021 Digiday Video & TV Awards. She is a member of the Forbes Agency Council and IAB's Advance TV Committee. Additionally, Oh is a monthly author for Marketing Land and a previous contributor at Forbes. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a bachelor's degree in American Studies: American Business and Globalization and resides in New York.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit https://www.freewheel.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

