TempStars Delivers $22 Million in Revenue to Dental Offices

Dr. James Younger

The company has partnered with more than 6,000 dental offices across Canada and the United States.

TempStars has helped prevent the loss of millions of dollars in revenues by connecting hygienists and dental assistants to these offices.”
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, announced today that since its founding it has helped dental offices create more than $22 million in revenue.
Along the way, the company has partnered with more than 6,000 dental offices across Canada and the United States, delivering meaningful connections between hygienists and dental assistants to those offices, thus enabling the offices to be more fully staffed and generate additional revenues.

“TempStars has helped prevent the loss of millions of dollars in revenues by connecting hygienists and dental assistants to these offices,” said Dr. James Younger, the CEO and founder of TempStars. “In many cases these introductions to temporary workers have also helped these offices identify full-time employees, creating stability and even more efficiencies.”

With over 75,000 dental temping shifts completed and 97% of offices reporting being “Happy” or “Very Happy” with their TempStars connection, thousands of dental offices have come to rely on TempStars as “a strategic partner.”

About TempStars

TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 16,000 dental professional members serving over 6,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.

