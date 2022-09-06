North America Outlook magazine features Georgia Manufacturing Alliance in September issue
Jason Moss, CEO of Georgia Manufacturing Alliance
CEO Jason Moss shares opportunities and challenges facing the state’s powerful manufacturing sector
Trying to figure out how to manage, develop and grow the workforce in the manufacturing space is a priority.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Outlook magazine, a publication informing leaders and decision-makers in a wide variety of industries in the U.S. and Canada, featured an article about Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) in its September issue. Jason Moss, CEO of GMA, shared his insights into the status of the manufacturing industry in the state.
— Jason Moss, CEO Georgia Manufacturing Alliance
Georgia has emerged as a national leader in advanced manufacturing. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, in 2020 there was an average of 389,000 manufacturing employees in the state. Manufacturers help drive Georgia’s economy, with $34.76 billion in manufactured goods exported from the state in 2020.
According to the Outlook magazine article, written by Phoebe Harper, “Manufacturing is a lynchpin of the industrial economy in the state of Georgia. Indeed, the state’s sector has earned a reputation as a national leader for advanced manufacturing practices, outpacing the US in 10-year GDP growth in manufacturing products including machinery, electrical equipment and components, and fabricated metals.”
Moss observes, “The trends that are having the biggest impact in Georgia right now have been in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Solar is another major area for us.” With the cost of energy in manufacturing rising rapidly – especially in Georgia – companies are looking for ways to meet that challenge.
Increasing energy costs are just one of the challenges facing manufacturers in Georgia. The workforce has become the number one trial affecting businesses in every sector, certainly in manufacturing. “Trying to figure out how to manage, develop and grow the workforce in the manufacturing space is a priority,” said Moss. (good pull-out quote)
GMA consistently educates the public about the benefits of manufacturing, offering many events each year that include plant tours and crucial networking. The organization’s efforts also educate consumers about what’s being made in Georgia, while encouraging them to consider the manufacturing industry as a potential career path. “Pre-COVID-19, we were doing roughly 120 live events a year,” added Moss.
The recent re-launch of GMA, intentionally timed alongside the state’s emergence from COVID-19 restrictions, is aimed at bringing industry leaders back together to assess, strategize and learn, as well as offer many opportunities to network, and share ideas and solutions.
“We have just rolled out GMA 2.0, announcing our plans going forward as an organization in this post-pandemic landscape. As part of GMA 2.0, we’re committed to hosting one factory tour, two B2B networking events and one educational session each month. We now have our schedule laid out until the end of the year for the general manufacturing community,” said Moss.
In 2021, Moss also launched the Manufacturing Mastermind initiative, a program that gives industry executives from top manufacturing companies the opportunity to pursue personal and professional growth. Energized and optimistic about this unique program, Moss already sees remarkable results from executives who are taking the opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences with each other, to learn and share best practices.
Looking forward, said Moss, Manufacturing Mastermind will remain a major focus, running parallel to continuing GMA 2.0 with a more robust lineup of events.
“We’re taking applications now and screening a handful of key leaders for the next group to participate in the Manufacturing Mastermind. Although the focus is on Georgia at present, ultimately, we’ll be rolling out this program nationwide.”
About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA)
GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, visit the GMA website at www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.
