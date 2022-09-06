“Memoirs of a Babylonian Princess” Online Lecture Series to be Hosted by the Chaldean Cultural Center

Emily Porter is the editor of "Memoirs of Maria Theresa Asmar: An Iraqi Woman's Journey into Victorian England" "Memoirs of a Babylonian Princess" is almost 700 pages long and split into two volumes

This book is about our culture, within which we can see different sectors of society in history, such as the various religions and events that took place.” — Emily Porter

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US-based Chaldean Cultural Center, is teaming up with Emily Porter, a UK-based art historian and author, to present a special six-session online lecture series on the "Memoirs of a Babylonian Princess," written by Maria Theresa Asmar. The book was originally published in 1844 in England and sponsored by Queen Victoria. Emily Porter is a contemporary expert on Maria's memoirs, having translated them into Arabic as well as editing an English version, both published works.

Originally from Telkaif, a Mesopotamian town now found in northern Iraq, Maria Theresa Asmar (1804 - 1870) was an exceptional Chaldean woman who lived and traveled during the Ottoman Empire's reign, before its collapse in 1922. A historical personality, Maria Theresa was left out of the Iraqi narrative, like many others. Remarkably, she traveled the world, taking a long voyage that was highly uncommon for both men and women alike. She never intended to write a book, since her aim was to travel and become a nun. Nonetheless, the writing of the book added to her life’s adventure and sense of freedom as it helped her to break barriers within society. So how did she do it and why? The online series will explore these questions and more.

The lecture series will also give space for open-minded discussions in the spirit of a book club. Book clubs deal with social issues while promoting discussion that can help us see the world in new ways. Hearing other readers’ perspectives on the same story, for example, might change your own ideas about what a book means.

The CCC was founded in 2003 and houses the world’s first and only Chaldean Museum which opened in 2017. Its programming is designed to celebrate and explore the extraordinary history, arts, traditions, and contributions of the Chaldean people from ancient times to the present, serving as a repository for our collected history and stories. The non-profit organization reaches out on an international scale through collaborations and Chaldean communities in diaspora.

