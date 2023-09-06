Pomegranate Wins "Best Feature Film" at Luleå International Film Festival (Sweden)

Writer / Director Weam Namou with Actors Samya Rahmani, Natally Boutros, and Ismail Taher Producer Sam Sako with Writer/Director Weam Namou Producer Sam Sako with Actors Basim Alameen, Natally Boutros, and Amanda Kashat

Luleå International Film Festival (Sweden) announces Pomegranate as Best Feature Film.

This recognition holds profound significance for us. We believe that the visibility and representation we have achieved contribute immensely to the empowerment and advancement of our community.” — Weam Namou

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that Pomegranate, the groundbreaking Iraqi American narrative film, has been honored with best feature film award at the renowned Luleå International Film Festival in Sweden.

Pomegranate is the first-ever Iraqi American narrative film led by a creative team from the community it portrays. This includes an incredibly talented female writer/director and an exceptional female leading cast. The amazing cast and crew made The film originated as a script, which earned recognition as a quarter finalist in Francis Coppola's Zoetrope competition. It was then adapted into a captivating novel and transformed into a remarkable cinematic experience.

The heartwarming story of Pomegranate follows the journey of a young Iraqi Muslim refugee as she courageously strives for independence. Since completing post-production in March 2023, the film has been making a significant impact in the industry, receiving well-deserved recognition and numerous accolades. To date, Pomegranate has garnered an impressive six awards, including honors from the La Femme Independent Film Festival in Paris, France, the New York International Women Festival, and now, the Luleå International Film Festival in Sweden.

As Pomegranate continues to captivate audiences and earn acclaim, it is currently being presented to select film festivals worldwide. Its unique narrative, exceptional talent, and powerful storytelling have the potential to inspire and deeply resonate with audiences on a global scale.

Director/Writer Weam Namou worked together in association with Legendary Hollywood Executive Producer, Scott Rosenfelt, Hollywood veteran Sam Sako, and Buffalo 8 Productions (Santa Monica, CA) to produce the movie. Pomegranate, the novel, was released in February 2021 and it's available in print, eBook, and audiobook. Also take a look at Trailer #2!

In addition to the prestigious Luleå International Film Festival (Sweden), Pomegranate has also been recognized with the following awards / nominations / selections:

* New York International Women Festival - Winner of all Categories for Best Feature Film Directed by a Woman

* La Femme Independent Film Festival (Paris, France)

- Best Feature Film in English

- Best Original Feature Script

- Outstanding Supporting Actress

* Birsamunda International Film Awards (India)- Winner for Best Actress - Sam Rahmani

* Birsamunda International Film Awards (India) - Winner for Best Feature Film on Women

* Castle Film & Media Award (Rome, Italy) (Official Selection)

* Santa Barbara International Movie Awards (Nominee)

* San Diego International Film Awards (Semi-Finalist)

* San Jose Independent Film Festival (Semi-Finalist)

* St. Louis Film Awards (Semi-Finalist)

* Prague Underground Film Festival (Semi-Finalist)

* Vancouver Independent MovieMakers Award (Semi-Finalist)

For interviews with the writer / director, Weam Namou, contact:

Tracy Lamourie

LAMOURIE MEDIA

Toronto : 289-788-5881

Beverly Hills : 424-444-8052

Europe / Mediterranean 356 9939 0971

Email : lamouriePR@gmail.com

Pomegranate Official Trailer