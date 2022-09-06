CLEARED4 LAUNCHES NEW MODULE TO HELP MINIMIZE GLOBAL MONKEYPOX HEALTH IMPACT

Health-verification platform to help combat the rise in monkeypox infections

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, a global health and safety leader, announced a new module designed to help global clients and millions of end users screen for and help access resources to minimize the health impact of monkeypox. The function is introduced alongside recent extensions to CLEARED4’s services from drug and alcohol screening and mental health tools to onsite automated kiosks for more cost-effective onsite testing.

The new module will allow clients to screen for monkeypox exposure and limit access facilities for those who are symptomatic or have tested positive. For users who may have been exposed, resources and guidance is offered on how and where to get tested for the disease.

One of the first institutions to utilize the monkeypox screening functionality of the platform will be The School of Visual Arts (SVA) in New York City. CLEARED4 already provides health screening, vaccine management applications, Covid testing, Contact Tracing, and other resources for students and staff at the institution to help maximize safety and operational readiness during this Pandemic.

“Monkeypox infections will continue to occur as vaccines remain inadequate to eradicate the disease,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, co-founder and CEO of CLEARED4. “We are proud to help SVA screen and educate individuals for the disease while decreasing the community spread of monkeypox.”

CLEARED4’s health risk management software allows organizers to stay up-to-date with the complexities of managing safe spaces and events. The platform’s tools provide real-time, actionable health data for continuous monitoring, people management, and process compliance and has been deployed across multiple countries, serving millions of users, in dozens of languages, by issuing over 100 million safe entries, regardless of industry or size.

CLEARED4’s clients include AFLAC, Alterra Mountain Company, American Cancer Society, Cisco, City University of New York, Coinbase, Electronic Arts, LiveNation, Netflix, T-Mobile and many more.

The new monkeypox screening module will be available for schools, businesses, and events reopening this fall. For more information,visit CLEARED4.org.



About CLEARED4

CLEARED4 helps organizations around the world future-proof their businesses from the impact of current and future health & safety compliance requirements and best practice. Its products and services allow our global clients to ensure operational readiness, minimizing any financial, legal and productivity impacts on the organization.

The secure and HIPAA compliant platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools, stadiums and travel, globally. CLEARED4 has processed health data from over 75 countries around the world.

CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door controls, digital displays and other access systems. CLEARED4 automates complex health and safety administrative tasks with reliable delivery of its flexible and configurable platform, deployed in days not months.

CLEARED4 takes data privacy seriously, and never sells end-user data, nor markets other services to its users.