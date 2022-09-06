GEMXX CORPORATION PARTNERS WITH DEALMAKER
GEMXX Corporation (OTCMKTS:GEMZ)
We have been following DealMaker for some time now, and their expertise in global capital raising is impressive”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ) $GEMZ, a leader in the Ammolite Gemstone Mine to Market Segment, announces it has signed an agreement to engage DealMaker, a proprietary digital technology company that provides management of all aspects of capital raising in one centralized platform.
GEMXX Corporation is an emerging Ammolite Gemstone Mine to market company. It is imperative for a Company like GEMXX to utilize proprietary technology by partnering with companies like DealMaker to provide a seamless experience to investors in the most efficient way possible. DealMaker is built for high-performance capital raising. Their tech put forward-thinking organizations in control of raising their capital and provide innovative tools to manage all aspects in one centralized platform.
This partnership with DealMaker and the partnership previously signed with SRAX, will allow the Company to digitally power its capital raising efforts. The Company believes these partnerships will propel GEMXX’s profile even further.
"We have been following DealMaker for some time now, their expertise in global capital raising is impressive. We look forward to giving investors from all around the world a simple and seamless investment experience", said Jay Maull, Chief Executive Officer of GEMXX Corporation.
ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION
GEMXX Corporation is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities, and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing, and global distribution.
GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished Ammolite and Ammolite jewelry. The company’s world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of Ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience
ABOUT DEALMAKER
DealMaker is on a mission to create the most sophisticated capital markets tools on the planet, empowering capital to flow faster. It offers a suite of primary issuance, shareholder management, and capital raising solutions including investor ranking algorithms and data analytics tools to support all global private placements exemptions. Its innovative technology was designed to enable organizations to own and control exempt market raises to get the money they need, faster. DealMaker puts forward-thinking organizations in control to run streamlined, successful capital raises in one centralized platform. The company’s offices are located in Toronto, Canada, Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Jay Maull
GEMXX CORPORATION
ir@gemxx.com
