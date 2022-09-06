NEW LUCID LANE STUDY SHOWS TELEHEALTH CBT PREVENTS OPIOID DEPENDENCY IN POST-SURGICAL HEAD AND NECK CANCER PATIENTS
Study was conducted at The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and led by Maryam Hussain Ph.D.LOS ALTOS, CA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study from Lucid Lane has determined that Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)-facilitated telehealth can help prevent post-surgical opioid dependency in head/neck cancer patients and help them taper off post-surgical opioids.
Conducted in conjunction with MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, this study had three aims: 1) evaluate the efficacy of Lucid Lane’s platform to engage postoperative head/neck surgical patients; 2) examine the extent to which this telehealth program could prevent new persistent opioid use amongst opioid naive patients; and 3) determine the extent to which the telehealth program improves quality of life and reduces pain levels during the tapering process, thereby mitigating risk of chronic dependency.
The study was conducted at The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston by Lucid Lane’s Maryam Hussain, Ph.D, Beau Norgeot, Ph.D and Ahmed Zaafran, MD; and MD Anderson’s Salahadin Abdi, MD, Ph.D, CBA, Tayab Andrab, MD, Katy French, MD, Carol Lewis, MD, Uzondu Osuagwu, MD, Shannon Popovich, MD, Anis Rashid, MD, FASA, and Dhanalakshmi Koyyalagunta, MD.
On average, 10% of all cancer surgery patients go on to develop an opioid dependency after surgery. Head/neck cancer patients experience high pain after surgery, putting them at risk for persistent postoperative opioid use. The study shows that reduction and cessation of new and persistent opioid use while improving pain and behavioral health after surgery is possible for head/neck cancer patients.
More specifically, the study indicates that using a comprehensive CBT-facilitated telehealth platform proved to adequately manage patients’ pain after surgery, and ultimately taper 100% of patients off post-surgical opioids. Within the 4-week telehealth program, five of the six patients had completely tapered off their prescribed opioids, with the remaining patient completely tapered off by the 90 day follow-up. Furthermore, at the 90 day follow-up, patients report no pain, complete reduction in depression and anxiety symptoms, and a complete improvement in quality of life.
This ongoing study is being led by Maryam Hussain, Ph.D, Director of Clinical Research and Development for Lucid Lane. Dr. Hussain’s research focuses on examining the psychosocial and cultural influences of high risk morbidities, such as substance use disorders and chronic pain. The company’s additional research includes trials in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center, Palo Alto Veterans Affairs, Stanford, and UT Health Sciences Center-Houston, among other institutions, to explore the efficacy of Lucid Lane’s innovative telehealth and opioid tapering programs among diverse patient populations. These findings were presented at the Napa Pain Conference in Napa, CA in late August.
To read the abstract on Using a Novel Commercial Telehealth Platform to Deliver Pain Management Care and Guided Opioid Tapering Among Post-Operative Head and Neck Cancer Patients, please visit researchgate.net. To learn more about the larger accompanying study, Digital and Behavioral Tele-Health Tapering Program for Lowering Dependence on Opioids in Patients Undergoing Surgery, please visit the abstract at clinicaltrials.gov.
To find out how to enroll in this study, please contact Maryam Hussain at maryam.hussain@lucidlane.com.
ABOUT LUCID LANE
Lucid Lane is a digital health startup that combines teletherapy and technology to enable the prevention and reversal of unnecessary medication dependence and its many downstream problems. Lucid Lane works in partnership with physicians to provide a collaborative care system for patients, raising the standard of care. Patients experience a real time and personalized solution through the Lucid Lane method, which provides ongoing measurement and monitoring, personalized treatment planning and timely interventions. Simultaneously, the company’s world class team of veteran technologists and practicing physicians are also conducting prolific research aimed at finding novel solutions to help mitigate today’s opioid epidemic. Lucid Lane is based in Los Altos, California.
