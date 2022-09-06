Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month Supported by iData Research Global Publications

September is a month with an inspired focus to support ovarian cancer and to spread word about ovarian cancer throughout our communities.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, is participating in supporting and increasing appreciation for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. According to Canadian Cancer Statistics (2020), thousands of women are living with ovarian cancer in Canada. It is estimated that this year 3,100 Canadian women will be newly diagnosed with this disease. Ovarian cancer is the 5th most common cancer for women and is the most serious women’s cancer. Each September, Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month designates 30 days to raising awareness about ovarian cancer, sharing information and resources, while honoring those patients, survivors, caregivers and medical professionals impacted.

In support, iData is making its sought-after gynecology market research reports more affordable and accessible by large and small companies alike, as well as agencies and academia, during this September with related charity contributions for every dollar spent. The reports are as follows:

- Gynecological Devices Market Size, Share & COVID19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | MedSuite | Includes: Assisted Reproduction Technology, Endometrial Ablation, Gynecological Resection, Uterine Tissue Removal, Uterine Fibroid Embolization, Hysteroscope, Colposcope, POP Repair & Fluid Management Devices
- Gynecological Devices Market Analysis, Size, Trends | Europe | 2020-2026 | COVID19 | MedSuite | Includes: Assisted Reproduction Technology, Endometrial Ablation, Endometrial Resection, Uterine Fibroid Embolization, Hysteroscope, Colposcope, Fluid Management, POP Repair, Mechanical Uterine Tissue Removal, Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation, and Laser Technology Markets
- Gynecological Devices Market Analysis, Size, Trends | United States | 2020-2026 | MedSuite | Includes: Assisted Reproduction Technology, Endometrial Ablation, Endometrial Resection, Mechanical Uterine Tissue Removal, Uterine Fibroid Embolization, Hysteroscope, Colposcope, Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation, Fluid Management, POP Repair, and HSG Catheter Markets
- Assisted Reproduction Technology and HSG Catheter Market Size, Share & COVID19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | MedCore | Includes: HSG Catheters and Assisted Reproduction Technology (Oocyte Retrieval Needle, Micropipette, Embryo Transfer Catheter and Reproduction Media)
- Gynecological Resection Device Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | MedCore | Segmented by Rectoscope Market, Monopolar Loop Electrode Market & Bipolar Loop Electrode Market
- Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Device Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | MedCore | Segmented by: Transvaginal Mesh Market & Sacrocolpopexy Mesh Market
- Colposcope and Hysteroscope Market Size, Share & COVID19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | MedCore | Includes: Colposcopes and Hysteroscopes by type (Flexible, Rigid)
- Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | MedCore | Segmented by: Microsphere Market & PVA Particle Market
- Endometrial Ablation Device Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global | 2021-2027 | MedCore | Segmented by: Thermal Ablation Device Market & Radio-frequency Ablation Market

Follow the link below to visit our promotion page in which highlights all of the reports listed above with links to each individual report. If you find yourself interested, do not hesitate as the promotion only lasts until the end of September.

https://idataresearch.com/idata-monthly-promotions/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

Emma Matrick
iData Research
+1 604-266-6933
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month Supported by iData Research Global Publications

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Emma Matrick
iData Research
+1 604-266-6933
Company/Organization
iData Research
7300 Edmonds St., 602
Burnaby, British Columbia, V3N0G8
Canada
+1 604-266-6933
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

More From This Author
Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month Supported by iData Research Global Publications
Medtronic and Abbott Lead the U.S. Pacemaker Market in Revenue and Units Sold, followed by Boston Scientific
Glidewell Dental Leads Global Dental Prosthetics Market, Followed by Dental Services Group and Modern Dental
View All Stories From This Author