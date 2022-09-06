Pumpkin Spice Fanatics Can Rejoice: LumiZen Pumpkin Spice Full-Spectrum is Here

Pumpkin Spice CBD Oil Pumpkin Spice CBD Artisan Flavor Lumizen Wellness Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin spice flavoring is a mainstay of the fall season, and it has only grown in popularity in recent years. Pumpkin Spice CBD by Lumizen Wellness.

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pumpkin spice flavoring is a mainstay of the fall season, and it has only grown in popularity in recent years. Now, as people seek out their favorite fall flavors, LumiZen Wellness is offering another exciting option.

As the pumpkin spice craze emerged, data was slowly collected about the ongoing popularity of the trend. Now, these statistics show a rapid increase in the market. In 2015, the pumpkin spice market was at $100 million, but three years later, in 2018, the market was at $600 million. Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte is a major source for the craze, but other pumpkin spice products are highly sought after during the fall months, including pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin spice ice cream, pumpkin pie filling, and even pumpkin flavored pet food.

The growing popularity of the CBD market is on a similar track, experiencing flourishing growth in recent years. People seek out CBD products to help alleviate anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and more, and they also seek out CBD’s natural healing properties for their pets. The team at LumiZen Wellness is a forward-thinking up and coming CBD company offering a wide range of potent, effective, safe CBD products.

Now, their team says they’ve intertwined the pumpkin spice craze with CBD in a way that’s rarely been seen. LumiZen Wellness is launching a special edition line of Pumpkin Spice 1000mg Full spectrum CBD Tincture exclusively via their website.

Full spectrum CBD is especially sought out for its chemical makeup. Full spectrum CBD products are the only way to legally get the full benefit of the cannabis plant by way of cannaboids, most notably THC. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD work together to produce the most therapeutic benefits possible. CBD does not cause impairment of any kind, although higher levels of THC certainly can. This is why the maximum amount of THC in LumiZen Wellness Full Spectrum CBD is 0.3% - just enough to produce effects, but not enough to cause impairment. Full spectrum CBD also includes terpenes, which mostly have an olfactory therapeutic effect, and flavanoids, which offer therapeutic, neuroprotective, and anti- inflammatory benefits.

Now, carving out its own space in the $600 million pumpkin spice industry, LumiZen Wellness is offering a highly sought after variety of full spectrum CBD. Their all-new Pumpkin Spice 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture features the allure of pumpkin spice aroma and taste, bringing the CBD experience to a new level. Anyone who is craving pumpkin spice but also looking to relax can enjoy this exciting new blend.

All LumiZen Wellness products, including their new Pumpkin Spice 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD tincture, are made with the highest quality of ingredients. Their products are made with the height of production safety in mind. The dedicated staff at LumiZen Wellness work to ensure an unparalleled of transparency and peace of mind, and they do this through the posting of their lab results and certificates of analysis.

Anyone interested in CBD but wary of the lab results can visit the LumiZen Wellness website. There, the lab reports for their various CBD oil tinctures, soft gels, gummies, pet products, bath bombs, and more are posted in their entirety. Now, they are extending this dedication to quality in their latest pumpkin spice product.

“We all see the pumpkin spice craze happen every year, and within the CBD community, there’s been a recent demand for pumpkin spice products. So, we took one of our best sellers and did the research and development needed to offer a full

spectrum pumpkin spice tincture that can be enjoyed safely,” said a spokesperson for LumiZen Wellness.

LumiZen Wellness is quickly growing to be one of the most trusted CBD brands in the market today. Their staff works to offer CBD education and products that are simply second-to-none. Learn more about LumiZen Wellness at https://lumizenwellness.com.

Further information about the all- new pumpkin spice CBD tincture from Lumizen Wellness can be found at

https://www.pumpkinspicecbd.com/.

