Nathan Claire Africa launches Tower AIOps Suite

NAIROBI, OTHER, KENYA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nairobi

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Nathan Claire Africa, the regional leader in Middle Africa for application and digital performance monitoring solutions, today launched Tower, a range of SaaS-based NOC solutions to its primary markets.

Coined from the use of towers in the old days for observation, communication and response to threats, Tower is a combination of best-in-class software and expertise in chaos engineering, full-stack application performance monitoring, customer journey and experience monitoring, actionable intelligence and auto-remediation, as well as a no-code API-based integration engine that seamlessly connects all the systems that are required to deliver an optimized AIOps platform to businesses of all sizes.

Real-time insights and calls to action are sent to the right persons via email, SMS and on-demand reports. Clients that choose the premium “Diagnostics as a Service” option will have Nathan Claire’s subject matter experts as their first responders.

Speaking at the prestigious event, Nathan Claire CEO Chibuzo Ene stated that “The whole world, down to the remotest village, depends directly or indirectly on technology. The benefits are compelling further digitalization but a failing payment app or taxi hailing app may be the difference between life and death. The need to keep a responsive eye on the health of these critical systems that support our daily lives has never been more important, and Tower brings all the elements of an end to end AIOps solution together and affordably, even to small and new players”.

The convenience offered by mobile and web apps has compressed the use of physical cash and expanded digital transaction volumes, leading to increased pressure on IT systems. Early warnings and automatic responses are crucial for service availability, overall business efficiency and increased returns on technology investments. Tower hardens clients’ entire service delivery environment and delivers additional benefits such as enriched data capital, dynamic business insights and better workforce management.

An East Tower and a West Tower will deliver Monitoring as a Service, and Diagnostics as a Service, to clients in East Africa and West Africa.

About Nathan Claire Africa

The Nathan Claire Group is a value-driven technology and advisory organization that focuses primarily on the financial services sector. We enable AIOps, Chaos Engineering, Business & Revenue Analytics, Customer & Market Insights and Technology Cost Management initiatives for clients in East and West Africa. Amongst other achievements, Nathan Claire has received nominations and awards such as the Socrates Award by the European Business Assembly, Top 20 Most Promising African Tech Companies for both 2020 and 2021 by CIOReview USA, Top 10 Most Successful African Tech companies by Inc Outlook Texas, and most recently Top 10 Fintech Solutions Providers in Africa 2022 by Financial Services Review UK.

To find out more, please send email to:

Nairobi Office - Nancy Kiilu – nkiilu@ncgafrica.com

Lagos Office – Timi Ivagba – tivagba@ncgafrica.com

London Office – Kachi Ene – kleonard@ncgafrica.com