Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,104 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Social Media App for Dog Owners (LGT-122)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique social media app specifically for dogs and dog owners," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the SOCIA - BULL. My design can be used for networking, getting health advice from vets, training, socializing or breeding dogs and communicating with other dog professionals and enthusiasts."

The invention provides a social media-based application for dog owners. In doing so, it would offer a wealth of information regarding dog care, training, socializing, breeding, etc. It also increases communication and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dog owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-social-media-app-for-dog-owners-lgt-122-301617511.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Social Media App for Dog Owners (LGT-122)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.