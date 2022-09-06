CoreStack Participates in AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights Preview

Makes software procurement faster, easier, and more secure, substantially reducing vendor security assessment time from months to hours

CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of the cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced that it is participating in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace Vendor Insights preview, which streamlines the complex third-party software risk assessment process by enabling sellers to make security and compliance information available through AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. CoreStack's NextGen Cloud Governance solutions — FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps — are now available via a unified web-based dashboard as part of AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights to give customers access to security and compliance information.

AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights helps streamline the procurement process by granting buyers access to evidence made available by sellers related to data privacy and residency, application security, and access control.

"We created AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights to serve customers that need help validating third-party software that meets their compliance needs," said Jason Timmes, General Manager, AWS Marketplace Seller Services. "We are glad to see CoreStack participating in the Vendor Insights preview and their commitment to trust and transparency. Companies like CoreStack work with AWS to showcase their validated security profile, saving customers months of effort, reducing the software risk assessment lead time for customers while assuring them of continuous monitoring of vendor security."

Using Vendor Insights can help buyers reduce assessment lead time to a few hours by allowing buyers to access the vendor's validated security profile, saving months of effort from questionnaires and back-and-forth with vendors. The dashboard also provides evidence backed by AWS Config and AWS Audit Manager assessments, external audit reports, and software vendor self-assessments to help customers perform continual compliance monitoring.

"Vendor Insights provides ongoing visibility and alerts about the vendor's security hygiene," said Satyam Patel, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer at [24]7.ai. "Using Vendor Insight notifications helps us remove the need for periodic reassessments and brings in agility in the procurement process."

The CoreStack platform, built on cloud-native services, empowers AWS customers to achieve security and compliance, enhance cloud operational efficiencies as well as optimize costs. It applies a unique cloud-as-code approach that leverages deep artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML), declarative definitions, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology. Customers can leverage CoreStack's powerful NextGen Cloud Governance offerings — FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps — to govern operations, security, cost, access, and resources across multiple cloud accounts.

"We take pride in helping customers embrace, expand and enhance cloud through our NextGen Cloud Governance, and we are proud to showcase our validated and strong security story with customers through Vendor Insights," said Parul Chheda, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at CoreStack. "Security is a shared responsibility, and we are happy that AWS Marketplace customers can directly monitor and inspect configuration of our technology resources and collect other critical information to deliver up-to-date security posture metrics and artifacts. We look forward to working with AWS to fast-track due diligence and further the value we can offer to our customers."

More information about CoreStack can be found at www.corestack.io.

About CoreStack

CoreStack is a NextGen cloud business accelerator that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack's FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud, enable reporting, recommendation, remediation and provide single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 500+ global enterprises govern $2B+ in annual cloud consumption. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005106/en/