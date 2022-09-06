Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,082 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops In-Wall Cable/Wire Holder (LBT-309)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I thought there could be a better way to secure and separate wires within building walls, above ceilings or under floors," said an inventor, from Bethlehem, Pa., "so I invented the WIRING MANTIS. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional stacker devices with clamshell or clamping features."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to hold and separate cables or wires within a wall. In doing so, it ensures that multiple cables and wires are properly spaced. It also prevents a wire or cable from being penetrated by a nail or screw and it enhances safety. The invention features a simple and versatile design that is easy to install and it is ideal for residential and commercial buildings. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LBT-309, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-in-wall-cablewire-holder-lbt-309-301617519.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops In-Wall Cable/Wire Holder (LBT-309)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.