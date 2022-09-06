Hiker Who Perished on Bunnell Notch Trail Identified

CONTACT:
Lieutenant Mark Ober
603-788-4850
603-271-3361 September 6, 2022
Concord, NH – The hiker who died on the Bunnell Notch Trail on Sunday, September 4, 2022, has been identified as Danielle Amber Papa, 40, of Schaghticoke, NY. Cause of death has not been released by the Medical Examiner’s Office as of this time.
