Hiker Who Perished on Bunnell Notch Trail Identified

September 6, 2022

Concord, NH – The hiker who died on the Bunnell Notch Trail on Sunday, September 4, 2022, has been identified as Danielle Amber Papa, 40, of Schaghticoke, NY. Cause of death has not been released by the Medical Examiner’s Office as of this time.