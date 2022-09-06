Tennessee Sustainable Transportation Forum & Expo, Drive Electric TN Momentum Summit Scheduled for November

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), and the Tennessee Clean Fuels Coalition will hold the 2022 Tennessee Sustainable Transportation Forum & Expo on Nov. 8-9 at the University of Tennessee Student Union.

On Nov. 7, the Drive Electric Tennessee initiative will host the inaugural DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit, also at the Student Union.

Registration is open for both events here.

The research, technology, planning, and policy developments shared at the Forum & Expo aim to improve transportation efficiency, reduce vehicle emissions, and address the mobility needs of all.

The Forum & Expo speakers and panelists will address topics such as alternative fuels and advanced vehicle technologies; mobility and transportation justice, which includes issues of access to transportation, community displacement, and gentrification in sustainable transportation projects; and the intersections of transportation with public health and emergency response. There will be a networking reception on Nov. 8.

The Forum & Expo will feature an alternative fuel vehicle and equipment showcase and a ceremony that honors winners of the Tennessee Sustainable Transportation Awards. Nominations for awards will be accepted through Sept. 9 and can be submitted via the online nomination form. To learn more about the awards and eligible entities, visit this link.

Those interested in email updates for the Forum & Expo can sign up here.

The DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit will focus exclusively on transportation electrification efforts and will include breakout sessions on community outreach, EV infrastructure, policies and programs, and innovation. More information on Drive Electric Tennessee can be found here, and details on the Summit can be found here.

More details on both the Forum & Expo and the Summit can be found here.

Those interested in sponsoring the Forum & Expo or the Summit should email Tennessee Clean Fuels Coalition Communications Coordinator Ainsley Kelso at ainsley@etcleanfuels.org.

The Tennessee Clean Fuels Coalition serves as a guide to navigate alternative fuels and advanced vehicle technologies and is made up of East Tennessee and Middle-West Tennessee Clean Fuels Coalitions, nonprofit participants in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities Program.

DriveElectricTN is a statewide electric vehicle consortium of stakeholders, including state agencies, electric utilities, cities, universities, electric vehicle manufacturers, businesses, and advocacy groups, which work together on developing a shared vision for electric transportation in the state.