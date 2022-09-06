First 5 California Welcomes New Chief Deputy Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, First 5 California welcomed Dr. Angelo Williams as Chief Deputy Director. In his role, Dr. Williams will lead the External and Governmental Affairs Office, the Program Innovation and Evaluation Division, and the Administration Division, to develop trauma-informed, healing-centered, and culturally responsive systems to meet the needs of our youngest Californians.
“Dr. Williams is an educator, a policy expert, but more importantly—he is a father of a young child and an advocate who is grounded and centered in community,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, First 5 California Executive Director. “First 5 California is proud to add someone with Dr. Williams’ background and expertise to our leadership team to help us move forward with our ongoing pursuit of improving the lives of California’s children and families.”
With over 24 years in education and executive leadership, Dr. Williams’ experience includes serving as Chief of Staff for the California State Assembly; Deputy Director of the California Black Health Network; Legislative Director at California Student Aid Commission; Assistant Executive Director at the California School Boards Association; Program Officer at the WK Kellogg Foundation (Michigan); and Assistant Vice Chancellor at the California Community College Chancellor's Office.
For the past 16 years, Dr. Williams served as an adjunct professor at University of California, Davis; California State University, Sacramento; and Sacramento City College.
“As a father of a 20-month-old son, I know the importance of having an ally in advocating for resources that are essential for the healthy development of a child,” said Dr. Williams. “I am honored to join First 5 California and play a key role in ensuring California families are being heard and represented in our state's policies.”
Dr. Williams is the proud grandson of the Williams/Newton families who came to Los Angeles, California in the great migration from Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and the transatlantic migration from Haiti, Dahomey, and Ghana.
###
ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child’s first five years–to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
Oscar Ramirez
“Dr. Williams is an educator, a policy expert, but more importantly—he is a father of a young child and an advocate who is grounded and centered in community,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, First 5 California Executive Director. “First 5 California is proud to add someone with Dr. Williams’ background and expertise to our leadership team to help us move forward with our ongoing pursuit of improving the lives of California’s children and families.”
With over 24 years in education and executive leadership, Dr. Williams’ experience includes serving as Chief of Staff for the California State Assembly; Deputy Director of the California Black Health Network; Legislative Director at California Student Aid Commission; Assistant Executive Director at the California School Boards Association; Program Officer at the WK Kellogg Foundation (Michigan); and Assistant Vice Chancellor at the California Community College Chancellor's Office.
For the past 16 years, Dr. Williams served as an adjunct professor at University of California, Davis; California State University, Sacramento; and Sacramento City College.
“As a father of a 20-month-old son, I know the importance of having an ally in advocating for resources that are essential for the healthy development of a child,” said Dr. Williams. “I am honored to join First 5 California and play a key role in ensuring California families are being heard and represented in our state's policies.”
Dr. Williams is the proud grandson of the Williams/Newton families who came to Los Angeles, California in the great migration from Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and the transatlantic migration from Haiti, Dahomey, and Ghana.
###
ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child’s first five years–to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
Oscar Ramirez
First 5 California
+1 (916) 263-0666
email us here