Thrillville Fair comes to Daytona International Speedway October 20-30, 2022

Thrillville Fair

Enjoying a funnel cake at the Thrillville Fair

Girls night out enjoying the Thrillville Fair

This 11-day family-friendly event will feature amusement rides, live entertainment, carnival games, classic fair food, and much more.

This is a thrilling fair experience for families to enjoy. It has seen tremendous success across the US.”
— Jesse Sampley
DAYTONA BEACH, FL, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the excitement this Fall! The nationally traveling Thrillville Fair makes its way to Daytona International Speedway 20-30, 2022. This 11-day family-friendly event will feature amusement rides, live entertainment, carnival games, classic fair food, and much more. Admission is $10 and FREE for children 36" and under, seniors 65+, and active duty/veterans. Individual Ride tickets and unlimited ride armbands will be available on-site for purchase, and week-day promotions will be available at theThrillville.com. So bring the family and enjoy a day of excitement at the Thrillville Fair at the Daytona International Speedway!


ABOUT OUR SHOWS

Victoria's Circus
This talented family of performers will amaze and astound. Featuring world-renowned acts such as the Globe of Death (motorcycles in a steel globe)! This 30- minute show alone will guarantee smiles and cheers from all ages.

Big Bee Transforming Robot Car
BIG BEE The Transforming Robot CarTM is A real moving car that transforms into a giant 15' action robot!

Ninja Experience
This one-of-a-kind stage production will “quench your thirst” for comedy and danger as our ninjas take it to the extreme. Crowds will watch in amazement as these top parkour athletes test their strength and agility on our intense obstacle course.

Comedy Hypnotist Benjamin Jackson
Comedy hypnosis shows have always been a Fair favorite, but you've never seen a showman like Benjamin Jackson! The Benjamin Jackson Hypnotist Show is a high-energy, hilarious presentation for all ages to enjoy. Prepare to be entertained and amazed. Benjamin has spent his life in the entertainment industry. He was a performer from an early age and worked the amusement park, carnival, and circus circuits in various capacities. He fell into the world of comedy.

LOCATION: Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

DATES: October 20-30, 2022

HOURS:
5PM Fair opens Monday - Friday 1PM Fair opens Saturday & Sunday

FAIR ADMISSION:
$10 Admission
Under 36" - Free Admission
Ages 65 & Older - Free Admission Veterans & Active Duty - Free Admission

PARKING:
Parking at Daytona International Speedway will be $10

AMUSEMENT RIDES:
Monday - Thursday Unlimited Ride Armbands - $30
Friday - Sunday Unlimited Ride Armbands - $35
*Individual ride credits will be available for purchase on-site starting at$1.50/ticket **Armbands are valid for a single day only

ONLINE ONLY PROMOTIONS:
MOMMY MONDAY
Buy 1 Get 1 FREE Unlimited Ride Armband $2 TUESDAY
Admission and ALL Rides are only $2 EACH! FREE ADMISSION WEDNESDAY
FREE ADMISSION with the purchase of an Unlimited Ride Armband ONLINE ONLY THRIFTY THURSDAY
$8 Admission and $25 Unlimited Ride Armbands!

*Weekday Promotions are available for purchase ONLINE ONLY at
TheThrillville.com
Complete Fair details, schedules, and advanced ticket sales can be found online at: theThrillville.com

Jesse Sampley
Thrillville
Jesse@theThrillville.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

