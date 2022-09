Thrillville Fair comes to Daytona International Speedway October 20-30, 2022

Thrillville Fair Enjoying a funnel cake at the Thrillville Fair Girls night out enjoying the Thrillville Fair

This 11-day family-friendly event will feature amusement rides, live entertainment, carnival games, classic fair food, and much more.

This is a thrilling fair experience for families to enjoy. It has seen tremendous success across the US.” — Jesse Sampley

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, USA, September 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join the excitement this Fall! The nationally traveling Thrillville Fair makes its way to Daytona International Speedway 20-30, 2022. This 11-day family-friendly event will feature amusement rides, live entertainment, carnival games, classic fair food, and much more. Admission is $10 and FREE for children 36" and under, seniors 65+, and active duty/veterans. Individual Ride tickets and unlimited ride armbands will be available on-site for purchase, and week-day promotions will be available at theThrillville.com . So bring the family and enjoy a day of excitement at the Thrillville Fair at the Daytona International Speedway!ABOUT OUR SHOWSVictoria's CircusThis talented family of performers will amaze and astound. Featuring world-renowned acts such as the Globe of Death (motorcycles in a steel globe)! This 30- minute show alone will guarantee smiles and cheers from all ages.Big Bee Transforming Robot CarBIG BEE The Transforming Robot CarTM is A real moving car that transforms into a giant 15' action robot!Ninja ExperienceThis one-of-a-kind stage production will “quench your thirst” for comedy and danger as our ninjas take it to the extreme. Crowds will watch in amazement as these top parkour athletes test their strength and agility on our intense obstacle course.Comedy Hypnotist Benjamin JacksonComedy hypnosis shows have always been a Fair favorite, but you've never seen a showman like Benjamin Jackson! The Benjamin Jackson Hypnotist Show is a high-energy, hilarious presentation for all ages to enjoy. Prepare to be entertained and amazed. Benjamin has spent his life in the entertainment industry. He was a performer from an early age and worked the amusement park, carnival, and circus circuits in various capacities. He fell into the world of comedy.LOCATION: Daytona International Speedway1801 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114DATES: October 20-30, 2022HOURS:5PM Fair opens Monday - Friday 1PM Fair opens Saturday & SundayFAIR ADMISSION:$10 AdmissionUnder 36" - Free AdmissionAges 65 & Older - Free Admission Veterans & Active Duty - Free AdmissionPARKING:Parking at Daytona International Speedway will be $10AMUSEMENT RIDES:Monday - Thursday Unlimited Ride Armbands - $30Friday - Sunday Unlimited Ride Armbands - $35*Individual ride credits will be available for purchase on-site starting at$1.50/ticket **Armbands are valid for a single day onlyMOMMY MONDAYBuy 1 Get 1 FREE Unlimited Ride Armband $2 TUESDAYAdmission and ALL Rides are only $2 EACH! FREE ADMISSION WEDNESDAYFREE ADMISSION with the purchase of an Unlimited Ride Armband ONLINE ONLY THRIFTY THURSDAY$8 Admission and $25 Unlimited Ride Armbands!*Weekday Promotions are available for purchase ONLINE ONLY atTheThrillville.comComplete Fair details, schedules, and advanced ticket sales can be found online at: theThrillville.com