Stayhealthy and Young Minds Inspired announce strategic partnership.
GLENDORA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stayhealthy, Inc., an industry leader at the intersection of health and entertainment empowering families and kids to learn, has entered into a partnership with Young Minds Inspired (YMI) to develop a range of educational mobile games for children. YMI, the nation’s leading provider of free educational outreach programs for learners of all ages, will partner with Stayhealthy to create educational programs and games for their YMI Educator Network.
Stayhealthy Inc has created a wide range of apps, tools, and games, in multiple languages, that are used by millions of children and adults around the world. Stayhealthy has also created an animated band called The Snack Town All-Stars which delivers fun, safe music and videos that encourage children to get moving and stay active. The music is distributed via an exclusive partnership with Bungalo Record and Universal Music Group and can be found on Apple Music and other streaming platforms. All music videos can be found on The Snack Town All-Stars YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/colorquest).
“Battling the childhood obesity epidemic is the driving force behind why we created the Snack Town All-Stars," said John Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Stayhealthy. "We are on a mission to empower kids with fun and engaging music, games, and learning tools. We are excited about the opportunity to introduce our offerings to students, teachers, and families via the YMI Network.”
“Parents will be invited to become active participants in their children’s learning and activity journeys with the tools and resources provided by our collaboration with YMI," said Ziggy Kormandel, President of Stayhealthy.” "The program will help inspire their children to be active, curious, and critical thinkers."
“YMI is proud to be working with Stayhealthy on this important initiative,” said Dr. Dominic Kinsley, editor in chief at Young Minds Inspired. “We hope that the resources our teams create will make a difference in the lives of kids and their families, nationwide.”
About Stayhealthy
Founded in 1995, Stayhealthy Inc. is a healthcare technology company that has brought together the most advanced tools to measure, track and change millions of users' health and wellness status. With its diverse team of experts and creative minds from medicine, science, technology, media, advertising, and design, Stayhealthy has launched mobile platforms with a robust suite of personalized healthcare apps. These offerings are differentiated not only through their highly accurate, clinically valid screening tools but with their dynamic use of augmented reality images created using patented technology, as a way to add further emotional impact.
About YMI, INC.
Established in 1978, YMI, Inc is the leader in educational outreach, providing teachers with much-needed free, high-quality educational materials that are engaging, easy to use, and meet
curriculum needs. All YMI programs are professionally prepared, and teacher-tested, and YMI remains the only educational outreach company owned and operated by former educators. Since its inception, YMI has produced more than 3,000 programs for more than 800 corporations, associations, and government agencies.
