Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,629 in the last 365 days.

Cloud Mentor Acquires BeSpokean LLC

Cloud Mentor is a leading IT and Cloud service provider with in-depth expertise in the implementation of Salesforce CRM, Accounting Seed ERP solutions, and Litify. BeSpokean is an IT and Cloud service provider for law firms with in-depth expertise in the

Cloud Mentor Acquires BeSpokean LLC

Cloud Mentor is a Pennsylvania-based industry leader in IT and Cloud services for law firms with in-depth expertise in the implementation of Salesforce CRM, Litify, and Advologix

Cloud Mentor is a Pennsylvania-based industry leader in IT and Cloud services for law firms with in-depth expertise in the implementation of Salesforce CRM, Litify, and Advologix

Enhancing the Portfolio of Implementation Services

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivanik, LLC, d/b/a Cloud Mentor, a Pennsylvania-based industry leader in IT and Cloud services for law firms with in-depth expertise in the implementation of Salesforce CRM, Litify, and Advologix, announced that it has acquired BeSpokean, LLC, a nationwide leading IT and Cloud services provider for law firms with in-depth expertise in the implementation of Filevine. Together, the BeSpokean and Cloud Mentor teams will double the certified resources and diversify their expertise, which will improve their already high-quality implementation services in the legal technology space.

BeSpokean will be led by the newly appointed COO, Peggy Sheppard, a 30-year veteran in the legal industry. Peggy will be working closely with Cloud Mentor COO, Eric Guzy, to take the parent company, iVanik, LLC to the next level in the legal technology space.

About Cloud Mentor
Cloud Mentor is a leading IT and Cloud service provider with in-depth expertise in the implementation of Salesforce CRM, Accounting Seed ERP solutions, and Litify. Could Mentor has been assisting legal teams to streamline and standardize their practice. Cloud Mentor is an industry leader with expertise and understanding in SaaS and project management, including Salesforce, Litify, Advologix, data migration, data analytics, and third-party integrations.

About BeSpokean
BeSpokean is an IT and Cloud service provider for law firms with in-depth expertise in the implementation of Filevine. BeSpokean’s team of highly trained paralegals offers world-class legal software implementation service and advises on legal best practice solutions.

SOURCE: Cloud Mentor

Aditya Shetty
Cloud Mentor
+91 70876 04394
aditya@cmentor.com

You just read:

Cloud Mentor Acquires BeSpokean LLC

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.