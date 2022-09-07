Cloud Mentor Acquires BeSpokean LLC
Enhancing the Portfolio of Implementation ServicesALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivanik, LLC, d/b/a Cloud Mentor, a Pennsylvania-based industry leader in IT and Cloud services for law firms with in-depth expertise in the implementation of Salesforce CRM, Litify, and Advologix, announced that it has acquired BeSpokean, LLC, a nationwide leading IT and Cloud services provider for law firms with in-depth expertise in the implementation of Filevine. Together, the BeSpokean and Cloud Mentor teams will double the certified resources and diversify their expertise, which will improve their already high-quality implementation services in the legal technology space.
BeSpokean will be led by the newly appointed COO, Peggy Sheppard, a 30-year veteran in the legal industry. Peggy will be working closely with Cloud Mentor COO, Eric Guzy, to take the parent company, iVanik, LLC to the next level in the legal technology space.
About Cloud Mentor
Cloud Mentor is a leading IT and Cloud service provider with in-depth expertise in the implementation of Salesforce CRM, Accounting Seed ERP solutions, and Litify. Could Mentor has been assisting legal teams to streamline and standardize their practice. Cloud Mentor is an industry leader with expertise and understanding in SaaS and project management, including Salesforce, Litify, Advologix, data migration, data analytics, and third-party integrations.
About BeSpokean
BeSpokean is an IT and Cloud service provider for law firms with in-depth expertise in the implementation of Filevine. BeSpokean’s team of highly trained paralegals offers world-class legal software implementation service and advises on legal best practice solutions.
SOURCE: Cloud Mentor
Aditya Shetty
Cloud Mentor
+91 70876 04394
aditya@cmentor.com