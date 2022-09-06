Perrin Conferences Presents Annual Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference in New York
Featuring industry innovators from all sides of the litigation, this conference will take place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on October 12, 2022
Our goal is to provide an exclusive opportunity for professionals to learn and network with expert speakers and to gain an understanding from all angles of the rising issues in litigation.”WAYNE, PA, UAS, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, is hosting its annual Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel. A diverse lineup of leading attorneys, insurance carriers, abuse experts, and other industry professionals will come together in this unique space to discuss a wide range of topics including:
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO
• Trends in Sexual Abuse Litigation and the Status of the Litigation
• Updates to Insurance Coverage Issues
• Passing Legislation at the State Level
• Damages in Sexual Misconduct Cases
• Online Sexual Exploitation Litigation
“The conference will focus on relevant and evolving cases and coverage with a diverse variety of perspectives,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “It is always our goal to provide an exclusive opportunity for professionals from across the country to learn from and network with expert speakers in their field and to gain a deep understanding from all angles of the rising issues in litigation.”
This year’s conference chairs are:
• Elizabeth Hanke, Vice President, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Brian Kent, Esq., Laffey Bucci Kent, Philadelphia, PA
• Tracey McDevitt Hagan, Esq., Reilly, McDevitt & Henrich, P.C., Philadelphia, PA
Notable speakers at this year’s conference include:
• Benjamin W. Bull, Esq., General Counsel, Senior Vice President, Director of the Law Center, National Center on Sexual Exploitation, Washington, D.C.
• Vanessa B. Cantley, Esq., Bahe Cook Cantley & Nefzger PLC, Louisville, KY
• Bernadette W. Catalana, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, New York, NY
• Kristen Drake, Managing Director, PolicyFind, Indianapolis, IN
• Bridie Farrell, CEO, America Loves Kids, North River, NY
• Lisa D. Haba, Esq., The Haba Law Firm, Longwood, FL
• Suzanne M. Halbardier, Esq., Barry McTiernan & Moore, New York, NY
• Mark Hatley, Senior Managing Consultant, Arcina Risk Group LLC, Seattle, WA
• Sharon F. Iskra, Esq., Bailey Glasser, Charleston, WV
• Noah Kroloff, Principal, GSIS, Washington, D.C.
• Paul T. Llewellyn, Esq., Lewis & Llewellyn LLP, San Francisco, CA
• Ashley R. Lynam, Esq., Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP, Philadelphia, PA
• John Manly, Esq., Manly Stewart Finaldi, Irvine, CA
• James R. Marsh, Esq., Marsh Law Firm PLLC, New York, NY
• Annie McAdams, Esq., Annie McAdams PC, Houston, TX
• Makeda Murray, MBA, Principal, Bates White, Washington, DC
• Kathleen Nolan, Esq., Senior Attorney, Zero Abuse Project, Alton, IL
• Penelope B. O’Connell, Esq., O’Hagan Meyer, Philadelphia PA
• Krysta Kauble Pachman, Esq., Susman Godfrey, Los Angeles, CA
• Tracy Alan Saxe, Esq., Saxe Doernberger & Vita, Trumball, CT
• Dan M. Schiavetta, Jr., Esq., Russo & Gould LLP, New York, NY
• Shaunestte Terrell, Esq., Cohen & Malad, Indianapolis, IN
• Kat Thomas, Esq., Thomas Counselors at Law, LLC, New York, NY
• William Walsh, Senior Claims Analyst, Riverstone, Manchester, NH
• Jonathan P. Zayle, Professional Liability Claims Manager, Athens Program Insurance Services, LLC, Parsippany, NJ
• Jared Zola, Esq., Blank Rome, New York, NY
For more information about speaking opportunities, training programs, and event sponsorships or registration for the Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference, or any of our upcoming events, please visit Perrinconferences.com or contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
