Angela Fincham Lowe's 3 book Hike & Seek Series

Angela Fincham Lowe has released her first series; which include Hike & Seek, Wildlife & Beach.

ZION CROSSROADS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela Fincham Lowe, a published children's book author who got her start in 2014 with her first Children's book has released her first book series which includes 3 exciting interactive books; Hike & Seek, Hike & Seek-Wildlife and Hike & Seek-Beach. You will never want to go hiking without these books again.

Get kids outdoors and engaging with nature with the help of this Hike & Seek series. It's "I Spy" for adventurous kids; Simply look for the items listed in the book while hiking your favorite trails. You can keep score or play as a team. Each book is fun and exciting for the whole family, and also includes beautiful nature photography of things you would find in a forest, wild life you may see while hiking and things you would find at the beach. All three books are available on Amazon Kindle now and will soon be available in paperback.

"These books are like Ispy for active children, its a game my son and I play whenever we go hiking to keep him entertained and focused" - said Angela Fincham Lowe about her new book series.

Author Bio:
Angela Fincham Lowe is a children's book author from Virginia. She has three sons aging in range from 21-7 and loves her family, animals and coffee! She published her first children's book in 2014; unfortunately the publisher went out of business in 2017 and her book along with many others were no longer available. In 2021, when her youngest son was learning to read she began to self publish some easy-reader books about him and his dogs to get him interested in reading...it worked and he would practice reading his mom's books to the dogs and anyone that would listen.

You can follow and keep up with the author and her new releases at the following links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angelafinchamlowe

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angela_fincham_lowe

Twitter: https://twitter.com/boymom0319

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/22714016.Angela_Fincham_Lowe

Angela Fincham Lowe
Dandelions Media
dandelionsmedia@gmail.com
