Seismic upgrades complete at two Burnaby schools

CANADA, September 6 - Students at Seaforth and Parkcrest Elementary schools in Burnaby are heading back to seismically safer schools.

“A great school is at the heart of every strong community, and our government’s work to invest in schools is one of the many ways we’re making life better for families in B.C.,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This September, students across B.C. are heading back to new and improved schools. We’re proud of the work we’ve done to provide students with better places to learn, and we will continue to work closely with school boards to make investments that give students the best educational experience possible.”

The Province invested $28.6 million for upgrades at the two schools, which added 830 safe seats to the district. These upgrades are a part of $157.2 million the Province has invested in the Burnaby School District since 2017. Other projects include seismic upgrades at Armstrong Elementary school and the complete seismic replacements of Stride Avenue Elementary and Burnaby North Secondary.

“Students being safe at school is a top priority for our government, and I’m proud of the investments we’ve made in Burnaby to support families and students,” said Katrina Chen, MLA for Burnaby-Lougheed. “Seaforth Elementary is a great asset to the community, and I know it will give parents peace of mind to know that their children will be returning to a safer school.”

These projects are part of the Province’s work with B.C. school districts to provide students with access to schools that are seismically safe. During the past four years, the Government of B.C. has approved more than $1.2 billion in seismic upgrades or replacements at 59 schools provincewide so more than 32,000 students can be better protected at school.

“We’re starting the school year with these seismic improvements, and it will be exciting for students and staff who are returning to upgraded buildings,” said Jen Mezei, chair, Burnaby Board of Education. “Safety is a priority we share with the Ministry of Education and Child Care, and we’re appreciative of these investments, which ultimately benefit the whole community.”

Budget 2022 includes $3.1 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

“It’s wonderful to see students at Parkcrest Elementary returning to a seismically safer school," said Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby North. "Burnaby has unique seismic needs, and our government addressing them enables students to thrive in their learning environments.”