Students in Abbotsford head back to new, improved schools

CANADA, September 6 - Students, families and staff can look forward to returning to new and improved schools in Abbotsford.

“A great school is at the heart of every strong community, and our government’s work to invest in schools is one of the many ways we’re making life better for families in B.C.,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This September, students across B.C. are heading back to new and improved schools. We’re proud of the work we’ve done to provide students with better places to learn, and we will continue to work closely with school boards to make investments that give students the best educational experience possible.”

This September, students in the Eagle Mountain community are being welcomed through the doors of Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw, the new elementary school in Abbotsford. The Province invested $24.7 million, with the school district contributing an additional $2.5 million for the new school. Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw was built to LEED Gold standards, has capacity for 460 students and has two dedicated classrooms for child care.

“I am excited Abbotsford families will have access to 88 new convenient child care spaces at Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw, giving busy parents one seamless dropoff and pickup point, as well as peace of mind knowing their kids are in one place for the whole day,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “We‘re creating a future where child care is a core service that parents can rely on. This new child care facility received approximately $3 million in funding from ChildCareBC’s New Spaces Fund.”

More spaces for students in Abbotsford are on the way, with provincial funding of more than $23.1 million available for eight-classroom additions at both Auguston Traditional and Margaret Sternersen elementary schools, which will add 360 new seats to the district. The Abbotsford School District will contribute an additional $1.5 million to these projects.

The addition of 180 new seats at Auguston Traditional Elementary school will alleviate enrolment pressure and allow for child care rooms at the school to revert to their original purpose. Two child care classrooms will be built at Margaret Sternersen to provide care for children as old as four.

Students will be accommodated on site during construction at both schools, with both projects expected to be complete in summer 2024.

“Abbotsford is a great place to raise a family, and I’m proud of the investments our government is making to support our community,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “By investing in improved and expanded schools, we can give parents peace of mind that there will be space for their kids at schools near their homes.”

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced $3 billion for new and improved schools as well as land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This includes adding almost 20,000 new student spaces and 32,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2022 includes $3.1 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Quotes:

Stan Petersen, chair, Abbotsford Board of Education –

“Having sufficient learning spaces at the Abbotsford School District is essential to fulfilling our vision of providing a world-class, innovative and individualized educational experience for every student. We are thrilled to see new funding coming to our district, so we can move forward with expanding school spaces in an area of our city that continues to grow and attract young families.”

Shannon Rose, chair, Abbotsford District Parent Advisory Council –

“Schools are an integral part of healthy communities. We are happy to see this funding coming to Abbotsford to expand classroom spaces in areas experiencing enrolment pressures and to limit the use of portables. Our children can continue to learn with their classroom peers in innovative spaces, supporting their overall wellbeing.”